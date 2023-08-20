Saavan Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Celebrations HERE

Saavan Vinayak Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious days dedicated to Lord Ganesha and celebrated by millions of devotees. Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and the brother of the great warrior lord Kartikeya. Vinayak Chaturthi is a day to celebrate happiness, prosperity, and positivity. Saavan Chaturthi has a significant role in the Hindu religion. Lord Ganesha is well known by the name "Vighna Harta," who is the destroyer of our enemies and removes all obstacles in our lives. This holy and joyful occasion, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, falls in the month of Shravan this year.

It is celebrated on the Chaturthi of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan Maas (July–August). According to Hindu mythology, the Pratham Puja is offered to Lord Ganesha. Ganesha is the first among the other deities to be worshiped before conducting any auspicious work. It is believed that any ritual or auspicious event is considered incomplete without worshiping Lord Ganpati first.

Saavan Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Manmeet Kaur, Astrologer from All India Institiute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap tells that this year, the Saavan Vinayak Chaturthi begins on August 19th at 10:19 p.m. and ends on August 21st at 12.21 a.m. The Mahurta for Pooja begins at 11:06 a.m. and ends at 1:43 p.m.

The Divine Connection of Vighanharta: The Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha is a symbol of new beginnings and is considered a blesser of true wisdom and prosperity. And this auspicious festival starts with the establishment of beautifully crafted Ganesha idols in homes, offices, societies, and other public places. These beautifully designed idols are built in an eco-friendly manner just to avoid environmental damage because most of them were made up of plaster of Paris and other chemical paints.

Saawan Vinayak Chaturthi 2023: Rituals And Prayers

- This special event is celebrated by performing rituals and prayers to Lord Ganesha. Early in the morning, devotees take a bath before commencing all holy prayers and rituals. The "Pranapratishtha" ritual is a central aspect of the celebrations, where the life force is invoked into the Ganesha idol, signifying the deity's spiritual presence.

- Light a diya and offer garland and durva grass. Colorful flowers, fresh fruits, sweets, and specially prepared dishes are offered to Lord Ganesha as tokens of devotion and gratitude.

- A unique custom associated with the festival is the offering and distribution of "Modak," a sweet dumpling believed to be Lord Ganesha's favorite. On this sacred occasion, singing hymns and chanting mantras like, "ओम गं गणपतये नमः!" या "ओम गणेशाय नमः!" and offering Aarti fills the hearts of the people with devotion and a sense of spiritual connection, or Bhakti.

- Devotees can break their fast in the evening after offering bhog prasad to the Lord Ganesha and then distribute the bhog prasad after offering it to the Lord, but make sure that the bhog prasad must be satvik.

Cultural Values And Celebrations

Festivity among people is in full swing. Devotees love to dance, sing and do performances that narrate stories from Hindu mythology, enthralling their audiences. They express their devotion, unity, and love at the festival. Furthermore, Saavan Vinayak Chaturthi encourages self-discipline and devotion. This practice fosters a sense of self-control and spiritual purification and encourages individuals to seek divine blessings.

Unity In Festivity

Savan Vinayak Chaturthi is not just a simple religious festival, it’s a great reminder of the core values of unity, compassion, and devotion that bind communities together. Festivals like these bring a pause in the lives of devotees where they can connect with the divine and also with each other. It invigorates them, bringing forth a deeper sense of gratitude for their lives and a renewed motivation to live with purpose.