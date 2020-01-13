Sakat Chauth 2020: Puja Timings, rituals and significance

New Delhi: The special day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Sakat Chauth this year takes place on January 13, coinciding with the festival of Lohri. On the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, during every lunar month, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed, revering Lord Ganpati.

However, when the Krishna Paksha falls during the month of Magh, Sakat Chauth is also observed, especially in North India.

It is believed that on Sakat Chauth, Goddess Sakat is prayed to by the womenfolk who observe fast. They pray for the good health and wellbeing of their sons. Also, Lord Ganesha is worshipped on Sakat Chauth and it brings happiness and prosperity in the household of those who pray to the lord.

Sakat Chauth Puja Timings:

Sakat Chauth on Monday, January 13, 2020

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day - 20:33

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 17:32 on Jan 13, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 14:49 on Jan 14, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

The day is also known as Sankat Chauth, Maghi Chauth, Tik-Kuta Chauth and Vakra Tundi Chaturthi.

In Rajasthan, there is a famous temple by the name of Sankat Chauth Mata where the idol of Goddess Sakat resides and blesses her devotees, who pray to her.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Sakat Chauth!