Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Significance, Date, Timings, Rituals & Mantras

This day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with tremendous devotion among Hindus. Every Sankashti Chaturthi observed throughout the year has a different name, significance, peetha (holy location), and value. On 22nd August, devotees will honour this unique day by praying for the removal of barriers and the accomplishment of their desires. In the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas Sankashti Chaturthi is highly esteemed since it falls during the additional lunar month of Adhik Maas, which is seen to be even more auspicious and potent.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Significance

It's a sacred day devoted to honouring Lord Ganesha. Often fasting until moonrise, devotees mark this day with considerable fervour. There are two Chaturthi tithis in each Hindu month. Vinayak Chaturthi takes place after Amavasya (new moon) during Shukla Paksha (bright lunar phase), while Sankashti Chaturthi follows Purnima (full moon) during Krishna Paksha (dark lunar phase). Every Chaturthi is associated with a distinct peetha, or holy site, and a variant of Lord Ganesha. Devotees specifically worship the Durva Bilva Patra Peetha at the Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Sawan, demonstrating the numerous traditions and significance of this holy day.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date & Timings

Sankashti Chaturthi Date - 22nd August

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:16 PM on 22nd August

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:08 AM on 23rd August

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Rituals

After washing your puja area and placing an idol of Lord Ganesha on a wooden plank, have a bath. Decorate the idol with flowers, durva grass, and yellow clothing. Light a ghee jyot and incense sticks in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha. Present God with modak, bananas, sweet paan, and laddoos as bhog. During the puja, recite the powerful Ganpati Mantras, the Bindayak Katha, and Lord Ganesha's Aarti. Eat Sattvik foods like fruits, makhana kheer, sabudana and sama rice khichdi when fasting.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Mantras