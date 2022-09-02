Santan Saptami 2022: The vrat for Santana Saptami is observed on the Saptami Tithi(seventh day) of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month for the long life, good health and bright future of the children.

According to the Panchang, this year Santan Saptami will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. 3rd September 2022, Saturday. This festival is of great importance to all mothers who celebrate, it is said that the vrat and worship of Santana Saptami is incomplete without its katha (story). Find about the date, time and the right muhurat to observe Santana Saptami.

Santan Saptami 2022: Date/Tithi

According to the Panchang, the Saptami of Bhadrapada Shukla will start from 01:51 pm on 2nd September 2022 till 12:28 pm on 3rd September 2022. Due to Udaya Tithi, Santana Saptami Vrat will be kept on 3rd September. The Saptami vrat (fast) will be observed in the afternoon.

Santan Saptami 2022: Timings/Muhurat

Bhadrapada Shukla Saptami date starts - 2nd September 2022 at 01:51 pm

Bhadrapada Shukla Saptami date ends - September 3, 2022 at 12.28 pm

Santan Saptami 2022: Vidhi

- Wake up early on the morning of Santana Saptami, take a bath and wear clean clothes. On this day, you can eat fruits and ahaar(food) after pooja.

- For the worship of Santana Saptami, clean a spot in your house and place an idol or a picture of Lord Shiva on a red cloth.

- Then make a swastika on the kalash (water urn) and a coconut on it by arranging mango leaves on it.

- Light a diya (lamp) with cow's ghee.

- Offer Mauli, Akshat, sandalwood, flowers, betel leaves and betel nut to Shiva with sweet pudding made from jaggery.

- Listen to the complete vrat katha of Santana Saptami.

- Finally, conclude the pooja by performing aarti.

Santan Saptami 2022: Vrat katha

According to the legend, Lord Krishna told Yudhishthira that his parents had served Lomash Rishi a lot in Mathura. Seeing the devotion of Mother Devaki and Vasudev, the sage was very pleased and asked them to keep the vrat of Saptami. Along with this, the sage told the story behind the Saptami vrat.

According to the legend, Nahush was Chandramukhi (the wife of the king of Ayodhyapuri), and Rupvati Saheli (the wife of a Brahmin named Vishnudatta)were living in the same state. Incidentally, one day both of them went to take a bath in the Saryu river. Where other women were worshiping idols of Parvati and Shiva. Both of them took a pledge to observe the importance of this pooja/vrat and to observe the Saptami vrat to bear children of their own. However, on returning home, they forgot to observe this fast.

According to the legend, after death, Rani Vanari and Brahmani were born as chickens. Later, both of them left this life form and came back to the human life-form in their next life. In this birth, Chandramukhi became the queen of Mathura, whose name was Ishwari. At the same time, the name of the Brahmin wife was Bhushana. Bhushana remembered the vrat of from her pervious birth, so she had eight children in this birth. But due to her forgetfullness the queen, even in this birth, was deprived of happiness of bearing her own children.

It is said that one day Bhushana was immersed in her son's mourning. The queen came to console, but on seeing her, a feeling of jealousy arose in the queen's mind. She tried to kill Bhushana's children but her children were not harmed due to the effect of Shiva-Parvati's blessing. After apologizing Ishwari called Bhushana and told her the whole thing and then asked her- Why did your children not die? Bhushana reminded her about thier previous birth and told her that nothing happened to my sons due to the effect of fasting on the Saptami. After which Queen Ishwari also kept this fast to bear her own child and after 9 months gave birth to a beautiful child. It is believed that since then the fast of the Saptami is observed for the happiness and protection of children by all mothers.

