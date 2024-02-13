Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate love than with a cozy night in with your partner? Going out to fancy restaurants might seem nice, but there's something undeniably special about creating a romantic atmosphere right in the comfort of your own home. This Valentine's Day, why not surprise your significant other with a delightful spread of homemade snacks that are not only delicious but also heartwarming?

Here are five irresistible snack options shared by Sahaj Chopra, Director and Co-founder, Fat Tiger that can elevate your Valentine's Day celebration at home:

1. Heart-Shaped Burgers of Love

Start off your romantic evening with a playful twist on a classic favorite – heart-shaped burgers! Mold your plant-based patty into adorable heart shapes and grill them to perfection. Serve them on toasted buns with all the fixings – lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and your favorite sauces. Not only are these burgers delicious, but they also show your partner just how much you care with each bite.

2. Veggie Momo Love

Make your Valentine's Day more exciting by trying something different – veggie momos, delightful dumplings that are perfect for vegetarians. These small treats are stuffed with flavorful veggies and steamed just right. Serve them on a plate with a spicy dipping sauce for a special eating experience that will make you feel like you're traveling to faraway places with your partner.

3. Baozis or Steamed Closed Buns

For a cozy and comforting snack option, look no further than baozis – soft and fluffy steamed buns filled with savory or sweet fillings. Whether you prefer classic veggie fillings or innovative plant-based options, baozis are sure to delight your taste buds and add an element of warmth to your Valentine's Day celebration at home.

4. Strawberry Boba Tea

For a refreshing and unique twist, indulge in some indulge in Strawberry Boba Tea. This delightful beverage combines the sweet and tangy flavors of fresh strawberries with the chewy texture of boba pearls. Sip on this delicious drink with your partner and let the strawberry-infused bubbles add a touch of fun and romance to your cozy evening at home.

5. Red Hot Arrabiata Veg Pasta

A comforting bowl of red hot arabiata veg pasta is also one of the best options. Boil pasta of your choice and toss it in a fiery arrabiata sauce made with tomatoes, garlic, red chili flakes, and fresh basil. This spicy and flavorful pasta dish is guaranteed to ignite your senses and leave you and your partner feeling satisfied and content.