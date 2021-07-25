Sawan 2021: Listen to these melodies in Shravan month

New Delhi: Shravan or Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and coincides with the monsoon season. After a scorching summer, the rainy season is dearly anticipated and brings with it a much-needed respite from the heat. Various songs celebrating and anticipating monsoons capture our love for rain.

Below are our top five:

Barso Re

Written by Gulzar, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, this masterful piece brings together the legends to create a song that beautifully captures our love for rain.

Sawan Ka Mahina

This soulful number is sung by supremely talented Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The song also received a Filmfare Nomination for Best Playback singer Male.

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

This classic romantic number by Kishore Kumar featuring Madhubala never gets old. The song perfectly depicts a love affair taking place during rain.

Bhaage Re Mann

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, ‘Bhaage Re Mann’ depicts the loosening up of a person and letting themselves dare to dream.

Ghana Ghanan

Ghanan Ghanan is a song that you would love to play after witnessing first showers after sultry summers. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Lyrics are by Javed Akhtar and composition is by AR Rahman.