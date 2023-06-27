Sawan 2023: When Is Shravan? Here's Why This Shravan Maas Is Special And Rare

Sawan, also known as the month of Shravan, is an important month in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The festival of Shrawan Maas holds immense importance for Hindus, particularly for devotees of Shiva. It is a period characterized by spiritual devotion, fasting, and festivities for millions of Hindus across India and other regions of the world. Typically, Sawan falls during July and August, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon season in India. The rain is perceived as a blessing from Lord Shiva, symbolizing the renewal of life.

When Is Shravan Or Sawan 2023?

This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 4 and extend until August 31. It will be a 59-day duration, and there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars instead of the usual four seen annually.

Why Is This Year's Sawan Considered Special? What Rare Event Is Happening After 19 Years?

This year, Sawan holds a unique significance due to a rare event - the Shrawan festivities will span 59 days. This has generated great excitement among Hindus. The extraordinary length of 59 days adds level of auspiciousness to this year's Sawan. It is an infrequent occurrence that takes place after a gap of 19 years. As per astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has contributed to the extended length of the Sawan month this year.

Sawan Or Shravan Somwar Dates:

According to Drik Panchang, here are the important dates:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday - Shravan Ends

Sawan Celebrations:

Here are some common traditions and celebrations associated with the month of Sawan:

Fasting:

Many people observe fasting during the entire month of Sawan, particularly on Mondays, which are considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva. Devotees abstain from consuming certain food items and maintain a strict vegetarian diet. Some people also observe a completely waterless fast known as "Nirjala Vrat."

Kanwar Yatra:

Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva. They travel to sacred rivers, such as the Ganges, to fetch water, which is later offered to the Shiva lingam in temples. Devotees carry decorated bamboo or metal poles called "kanwars" on their shoulders and walk long distances to the pilgrimage sites.

Offering Milk And Bilva Leaves:

Devotees offer milk, water, and holy basil leaves (bilva leaves) to Lord Shiva's idol or Shiva lingam in temples. The offering is made as a gesture of reverence and devotion.

Rudra Abhishekam:

This is a special ritual performed in Shiva temples during Sawan. It involves bathing the Shiva lingam with various sacred substances like milk, curd, honey, ghee, and holy water while chanting prayers and mantras.

Bhajans And Kirtans:

Devotees gather in temples or homes to sing devotional songs (bhajans) and participate in religious discourses (kirtans) dedicated to Lord Shiva. These sessions create a spiritual ambiance and deepen the devotion of the participants.

Cultural Events:

In some regions, cultural events, fairs, and processions are organized during Sawan. These events include traditional dances, music performances, and showcasing the cultural heritage associated with Lord Shiva.

Decorating Temples and Shrines:

Temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva are beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and ornamental items during Sawan. Devotees visit these places to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the deity.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)