Sawan 2024: Check What To Eat, What To Avoid, And How To Maintain Precautions

For devotees of Lord Shiva, the month of Sawan is very important. Besides fasting, others must observe discipline in their eating and drinking habits during this month.

According to astrologer Parduman Suri, the month of Sawan often witnesses rainfall. Therefore, it is natural for our bodies to change due to the external environment. During this time, we should include sattvic foods in our diet such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. Considering the heat of the season, it is advisable to consume plenty of water, juices, etc. However, milk consumption should be avoided. Milk and yogurt contain a lot of microorganisms, so they are not consumed during the month of Sawan. If you are fasting, consume light meals that are easily digestible. This helps in easy digestion and fasting individuals need to combine light meals with nutritious foods. Those who do not fast should try to avoid consuming eggs, meat, and alcohol during the month of Sawan.

To avoid affecting digestion, stay away from these items

According to Ayurveda, digestion tends to be slow during the month of Sawan, so consuming kadhi may cause discomfort. Additionally, it can exacerbate issues related to wind. It is advised to avoid green leafy vegetables like bitter gourd, along with vegetables like eggplant, radish, jackfruit, meat, fish, and yogurt.

Young women should avoid pregnancy

The month of Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Until a few years ago, it was a tradition to send married women to their parental homes for the entire month of Sawan. Particularly in northern India, weddings of young people were postponed during the Sawan month because the possibility of conception is very high in newly married couples. Young women who are capable of conceiving should avoid pregnancy during the Sawan month because it can lead to various diseases in mothers in the future. Our elders knew this, so married women were sent to their parents' homes for the entire month of Sawan.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)