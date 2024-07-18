In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is one of the holiest months of the year. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Here are some do's and don'ts that one should keep in mind while fasting:

Here Are Some Of The Do's For The Period

- After rising early in the morning, devotees should bathe and clean their Puja rooms. After sprinkling some Ganga Jal. After that they should gather the items for puja such as water, milk, sugar, ghee, curd, honey, janeu (sacred thread), sandalwood, flowers, bel leaves, clove, cardamom, sweets, etc and chant Shiv mantras.

- Devotees who undertake fast can break their fasts and have the 'vrat meal' in the evening.

Now Let's Have A Look At What Should Not Be Done During The Fasts

- Devotees who keep the fast must abstain from eating garlic and onions.

- It is considered sinful to consume alcohol during the Sawan period.

- It is also not advisable to consume non-vegetarian items including dairy fish and eggs during this period as they represent the death of living things. Using turmeric and tulsi leaves during Lord Shiva worship is also not recommended.

- To obtain the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati, people keep 'Sawan Somwar' fasts.

Additionally, Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during this period. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Devotees who are termed Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with that water.

