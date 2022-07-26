Sawan Shivratri 2022: Chant these mantras to please Lord Shiva

NEW DELHI: It is that time of the year when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati devotees throng the temples to seek their blessings. The auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan began this year from July 14, 2022 in parts of north India. The bhakts visit Shiva temples in huge numbers and pay their obeisance to the Lord. As per the Gregorian calendar, the holy month of Sawan usually falls during July-August. Kawariyas (Shiva bhakts) even carry earthen pots filled with holy Ganga water while they embark on their journey by foot.

Mondays are dedicated to Lord Shiva and hold prime significance during Sawan. Devotees observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down before the Lord.

As per Hindi calendar, Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Shravan month is falling on July 26. Devotees throng Shiva-Parvati temples in huge numbers from early morning and offer water (jal) or Ganga Jal to the god (Shivalinga) on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri.

Shiva Moola Mantra

ॐ नमः शिवाय॥

Om Namah Shivay॥

(Meaning: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.)

Rudra Gayatri Mantra

ॐ तत्पुरुषाय विद्महे महादेवाय धीमहि

तन्नो रुद्रः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

(Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra: I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.)

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिंम् पुष्टिवर्धनम् ।

उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान् मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात् ।।

Om tryambakam yajāmahe sugandhim puṣṭi-vardhanam

urvārukam-iva bandhanān mṛtyormukṣīya māmṛitāt

(Meaning: O three-eyed Lord who can see all that none can see, I invoke to you to bless me with good vasanas and when my time comes to depart, I would want to leave my body without any hesitations of leaving worldly attachments.)

Har Har Mahadev!

