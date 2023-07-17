Sawan Somwar 2023: 10 Things To Offer Lord Shiva This Shravan Month

Sawan Somwar: This year, Sawan Month is 58 days long. This auspicious event has come after 19 years. The last time it was observed was in 2004, and now it’s repeating. This made this year’s Sawan more special. This holy month of Savan casts a beautiful spell of devotion on the believers of Lord Shivas.

The rain during this holy month is a compliment to the anointment offered to Lord Shiva. Let’s see how we can please Lord Shiva and seek blessings. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap founder of All India Institute Of Occult Science and True Vastu, guides about the things to offer Lord Shiva this Savan.

So, chant, “Om Namah Shivay” and continue reading.



cre Trending Stories

Below mentioned are the best 10 things to offer Lord Shiva this Sawan, these are:

Bilva Leaves: In Shiva worship, Bel leaves, often referred to as bel leaves, are of immense significance. They are presented to Lord Shiva and are regarded as being extremely holy. Bilva leaves are offered with devotion in the belief that this will please Lord Shiva and win his blessings.

Bilva leaves, water, milk, honey, curd, ghee (clarified butter), and other sacred goods are offered to Lord Shiva by devotees. The utmost devotion and sincerity go into making these offerings.

Ganga Jal: In Shiva worship, this action represents the devotee's dedication, cleanliness, and cleaning. Gangajal is considered holy water from the holy river Ganga. The water of the river Ganga is poured on Shiva Linga everyday early morning.

By offering Ganga water on Shivling, man gets physical happiness, and at the same time attains salvation.

Milk: Another popular tribute to Lord Shiva is milk. It is applied to the Shiva Linga as an act of adoration and respect. Milk is seen as being pure, nourishing, and plentiful.

Honey: Honey is frequently offered to Lord Shiva since it is thought to be a pleasant and pure material. Offering honey is thought to represent devotion and the sweetness of submission to the almighty. Offering honey on Shivling gives relief in diabetes.

Yogurt: During the Shrawan Somwar, Lord Shiva is also presented with curd (yoghurt) and ghee (clarified butter). They stand for wholesomeness, sustenance, and abundance. They are offered by devotees with great respect and devotion.

Fruits: Lord Shiva is given a variety of fruits, including bananas, coconuts, and seasonal fruits. Fruits are viewed as representations of bounty, energy, and thankfulness. Fresh and ripe fruits are offered by devotees as a sign of their adoration and submission.

Dhatura: Also referred to as datura, Dhatura is a revered flower connected to Lord Shiva. It has a significant meaning in Shiva worship, and followers reverently present it to Lord Shiva.

Agarbatti and Diya: During Shiva worship, oil lamps (diyas) and incense sticks (agarbatti) are ignited. An aura of calm and divinity is produced by the incense's aroma and the lamp's light. These objects are offered by worshippers to strengthen their spiritual ties to Lord Shiva.

Jaggery: Anointing Shiva with jaggery in Sawan signifies devotion, sweetness, purification, vitality, and seeking divine blessings.

Bhaang: Favorite of Lord Shiva, this entity is offered in various forms. It can be offered raw (leaves) or paste or beverage. It vanishes all the negativity and evil energies present in our lives.

Ritual to follow while offering these things

Now, that you are aware of the things to offer Lord Shiva, let’s understand the correct way to offer these things to please Lord Shiva.

A bel patra with 3 leaves should be kept upside down on the Shiva Linga, whose leaves should be towards yourself and the stem should be towards the Shiva Linga. Then the Shiv Linga should be anointed by all these things.

So, through the act of presenting these offerings, we not only express our gratitude but also deepen our connection with the divine. From the sweetness of jaggery to the purity of Ganga Jal, each offering carries a profound significance and serves as a channel for seeking blessings, purification, and spiritual growth.

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva guide us on the path of righteousness, inner peace, and eternal bliss.