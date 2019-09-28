Shani Amavasya 2019 coincides with Pitru Paksha: Significance and what it means

New Delhi: It is an extremely auspicious day for Hindus all around the globe as the last day of Pitru Paksha coincides with Shani Amavasya.

Lord Shani, also known as the Saturn God is revered by Hindus and is mentioned in the ancient Puranas and scripts as well. On the new moon as per Hindu calendar, certain specific rituals are performed for different gods and goddesses. If a new moon or Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya and if it is on a Saturday then it becomes Shani Amavasya.

Also, after Anant Chaturdashi, the period of Pitru Paksha begins which is commonly known as Shraadh. It is a 16-day long affair and this year it began from September 13. You must have heard from your elders about Shraadh and offerings which are made during this period. The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya.

Today, the last day of Pitru Paksha falls on a Saturday which is why its significance increases tenfold.

It is after 20 years that Shani Amavasya is coinciding with Sarvapitra Moksha Amavasya.