Shani Jayanti 2020: Date, Puja timings and significance

New Delhi: The Lord of planet Saturn is revered as Shani Dev. He is one of the main deities worshipped by Hindus across the globe, and also one of the main Navagraha as per Hindu mythology. The birth anniversary of Shani Dev is celebrated as Shani Jayanti. It is also called Shani Amavasya. This year is it on May 22.

There is a mention of the lord in ancient Puranas, medieval texts and scriptures.

Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev, the Sun god. As per Hindu mythology, each day of the week is dedicated to a deity, therefore, Saturday is ruled by Saturn Lord—Shani Dev.

According to North Indian Purnimant calendar, the Shani Jayanti is marked on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month whereas as per South Indian Amavasyant calendar Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. The Lunar month name differs but in both these calendars, the date of Shani Jayanti remains the same.

This year, it coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat on May 22 which is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya in major North Indian states in the country.

Shani Jayanti Puja Timings:

Shani Jayanti on Friday, May 22, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:35 PM on May 21, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 11:08 PM on May 22, 2020

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Devotees pray to Lord Shani for bestowing them with blessings, good health and fortune. There is often a sense of fear which is invoked in most people while praying to the lord, as Shani Dev's 'sadhesati' and 'dhaiya' make people dread their fate more.

However, we must understand that the Lord is also another name for justice, so each individual goes through whatever Karma he or she has done.

Pray to Shani Dev with a pure heart, mind and soul.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Shani Jayanti!