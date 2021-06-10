Shani Jayanti 2021 on Surya Grahan: Amavasya Tithi, Puja timings and rituals

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti, celebrating the birthday of Lord Shani or planet Saturn is being marked this year on June 10. Shani Jayanti is also known by the name of Shani Amavasya. Lord Shani - one of the important Navgrahas and as per Hindu mythology, the Lord of planet Saturn.

Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev - the sun god. As per Hindu mythology, each day of the week is dedicated to a deity, therefore, Saturday is ruled by Saturn Lord—Shani Dev. There is a mention of the lord in ancient Puranas, medieval texts and scriptures.

SHANI JAYANTI PUJA TIMINGS:

Shani Jayanti on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 13:57 on Jun 09, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 16:22 on Jun 10, 2021

(According to drikpanchang.com)

According to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, the Shani Jayanti is marked on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month whereas as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. The Lunar month name differs but in both these calendars, the date of Shani Jayanti remains the same.

It coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat on June 10 this year which is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya in major North Indian states in the country.

Also, on June 10, the world will witness its first Solar eclipse or Surya Grahan.

Rituals of Shani Jayanti:

On Shani Jayanti, devotees take a bath, wear clean clothes and observe a fast. Later in the day, visit a Shani temple to seek the Lord's blessings. Shani Dev is the god of justice, so whoever works hard, prays with utmost devotion, performs his duties rightfully gets rewarded by the Lord.

All those who suffer from any sort of Shani-related dosha can seek the Lord's blessings by worshipping him on this day. You can also recite Shani Dev mantras and meditate in silence.

You can visit any Shani Temple and offer jaggery and chana (black chickpeas or Gram) to the Lord. Also, black lentils (urad black dal) can be offered to the Lord as well. It is believed that the Saturn God also likes black colour and the mettle Iron (Loha) is associated with him. The devotees can give eatables along with the mettle utensils to the needy also.

Helping the poor and needy on this day can please the Lord and in turn, he will bless you.

Blessings of Lord Shani:

There is often a sense of fear which is invoked in most people while praying to the lord, as Shani Dev's 'sadhesati' and 'dhaiya' make people dread their fate more.

However, we must understand that the Lord is also another name for justice, so each individual goes through whatever Karma he or she has done.

Pray to Shani Dev with a pure heart, mind and soul.

Here's wishing a very Happy Shani Jayanti to everyone - Jai Shani Dev!