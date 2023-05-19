Shani Jayanti 2023 Today: Check Amavasya Timings, Puja Rituals, Vidhi

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti this year is being celebrated on May 19. Marking the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, one of the important Navgrahas and as per Hindu mythology - Lord of planet Saturn - the day holds utmost significance for devotees. The day is also known as Shani Amavasya.

WHO IS SHANI?

According to Hindu mythology, Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev - the sun god. It is believed that each day of the week is dedicated to a deity, therefore, Saturday is ruled by Saturn Lord—Shani Dev. There is a mention of the lord in ancient Puranas, medieval texts and scriptures.

AMAVASYA TITHI 2023

According to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, the Shani Jayanti is marked on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month whereas as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar Shani Jayanti falls on Amavasya Tithi during Vaishakha month. The Lunar month name differs but in both these calendars, the date of Shani Jayanti remains the same.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 09:42 PM on May 18, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:22 PM on May 19, 2023

(according to drikpanchang.com)

This year, it coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat on May 19 which is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya in major North Indian states in the country.

PUJA RITUALS OF SHANI JAYANTI

On this day (Shani Jayanti) devotees take a bath, wear clean clothes and observe a fast. Later in the day, visit a Shani temple to seek the Lord's blessings. Shani Dev is the god of justice, so whoever works hard, prays with utmost devotion, performs his duties rightfully gets rewarded by the Lord.

All those who suffer from any sort of Shani-related dosha can seek the Lord's blessings by worshipping him on this day. You can also recite Shani Dev mantras and meditate in silence.

You can visit any Shani Temple and offer jaggery and chana (black chickpeas or Gram) to the Lord. Also, black lentils (urad black dal) can be offered to the Lord as well. It is believed that the Saturn God also likes black colour and the mettle Iron (Loha) is associated with him. The devotees can give eatables along with the mettle utensils to the needy also.

Helping the poor and needy on this day can please the Lord and in turn, he will bless you.

WHY FEAR SATURN?

Often there is a sense of fear which is invoked in most people while praying to the lord, as Shani Dev's 'sadhesati' and 'dhaiya' make people dread their fate more. However, we must understand that the Lord is also another name for justice, so each individual goes through whatever Karma he or she has done.

Pray to Shani Dev with a pure heart, mind and soul.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Shani Jayanti!