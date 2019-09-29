Sharad Navratri 2019: Here's why the 9-day-long festival is celebrated

New Delhi: One of the major festivals celebrated across India by the Hindus has officially begun. The 9-day-long festival starts from September 29 and it last till the 7th of the October with Vijayadashami falling on the 8th of this month.

There are as many as four types of Navratri which take place in each of the seasons namely Sharad Navratri, Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashada Navratri respectively.

Out of these four, two are widely known and celebrated by all across the world—Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. The Vasanta Navratri is also known by the name of Chaitra Navratri, which falls somewhere in the middle of March-April. While, the Sharad Navratri, which is the most important one and also referred to as the Maha Navratri is celebrated during September-October.

The nine-day long festival is celebrated to honour Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, which are worshipped each day. Sharad or Shardiya Navratri is named after the season of autumn which in Hindi is called Sharad.

Significance of Sharad Navratri:

Devi is worshipped during these nine days across the country, and it is this time when people are dressed in their colourful best. Navratri starts on the Pratipada or the first day of the lunar month of Ashwin. The dates of Navratri vary each year depending upon the Hindu Lunar calendar.

Sharad Navratri is considered to be the most important one and is also called Maha Navratri. Because it is celebrated during the Sharad maas (month) i.e. Beginning of winter season so it is referred to as Sharad or Shardiya Navratri also. This form of Navratri takes place during Sharad Ritu.

The festival is celebrated in Bengal as Durga Pujo. Although every community has different ways of celebrating the festival, it marks the victory of good over evil and holds a great value amongst devotees.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Navratri and Durga Pujo!