Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima 2019: Moonrise timings and significance

Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and is being celebrated on October 13 this year.

Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representation

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is being celebrated on October 13 this year. The day is an important day for Hindus as it marks the beginning of Autumn and is also the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. The auspicious full moon day is considered to be divine. 

It is said that this is the best day to meditate which is why many people, either alone or in large groups, meditate by shores of the holy Ganges river under the full moon night to seek peace.

If you like meditation, then this is the day for you. As per belief, the moon sprinkles its elixir (Amrit) over the earth healing it in and out.

According to Drikpanchang.com, here are the Sharad Purnima moonrise timings:

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 05:56 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:36 AM on Oct 13, 2019
Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:38 AM on Oct 14, 2019

It is also believed that this is the day when Goddess Lakshmi was born. A lot of people across the nation worship the goddess for prosperity. The healing and nourishing night holds in it a lot of power and sanctity.

Let us welcome this holy day along with an auspicious year ahead, for all of us.

Here's wishing all a very happy Sharad Purnima!

