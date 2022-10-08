Sharad Purnima 2022: Date, time and significance of this full moon

Sharad Purnima 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This time Sharad Purnima is falling on 9th October, Sunday. It is believed that on this day the moon is full of 16 phases. Along with this, according to another story, when the churning of the ocean was being done, Goddess Lakshmi appeared on the day of Sharad Purnima.

It is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi along with the Moon god on Sharad Purnima. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi is on earth and showers blessings on her devotees. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, which takes place in the eastern regions of the nation in the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, is a significant festival that comes after the Durga Puja and will also be celebrated on 9th October 2022.

Know the date, auspicious time, and importance of Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Date and time

Purnima date begins - October 9 at 3:41 am

Purnima date ends - October 10 at 2.25 am

Moonrise time - October 9 at 5:58 pm

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja timings

The Kojagari Puja will be held this year on October 9 according to the Panchang. Kojagiri's shubh muhurat falls on October 9 between 11:50 pm and 12:30 am.

Sharad Purnima 2022: Significance

Sharad Purnima has great importance in Hinduism. Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagari Purnima, Kaumudi Vrat. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi appeared during the churning of the ocean. On this day, worshipping the mother in a proper way brings happiness, prosperity and wealth. It is believed that on Sharad Purnima all 16 Kalas (phases) of the moon are revealed, which results in the moon rays being associated with healing properties.

This festival is also celebrated as Raas Purnima in regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that Lord Krishna performed the Maha-Raas which is the dance of divine love with his gopis on this day.

The devotees celebrate Sharad Purnima by preparing a sweet pudding (kheer) and placing it out in the moonlight overnight. The pudding (kheer) is then served to the entire family the following day as a religious offering (prasad).

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on common beliefs and information. Zee News does not confirm this.)