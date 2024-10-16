Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, And Auspicious Timings Of The Full Moon Festival

Sharad Purnima, also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima, or Ashwin Purnima, is a revered Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashvin month, marking the onset of autumn. This auspicious day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and offering prayers to the Moon God, Chandra. Many devotees also observe fasting to honor the occasion.

Date and Time of Sharad Purnima 2024

Sharad Purnima 2024 will be observed today, October 16. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 8:40 PM on October 16 and ends at 4:55 PM on October 17. The expected moonrise is at 5:05 PM on October 16.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima holds special importance in Vedic astrology as it is the only night when the moon is said to shine with all its sixteen Kalas (qualities), symbolizing an ideal human personality. In Hinduism, these Kalas represent completeness. Lord Krishna is believed to possess all sixteen Kalas, while Lord Rama had twelve. On this night, the moon’s rays are considered to carry the essence of amrit (divine nectar), making the worship of the Moon God highly significant.

Rituals and Traditions

A key ritual of Sharad Purnima involves preparing kheer (a sweet rice dish) and placing it under the moonlight to absorb the moon’s healing rays. It is believed that the moon blesses the kheer, turning it into a divine offering that brings health and spiritual well-being. This sacred kheer is consumed and distributed as prasad the next morning.

Sharad Purnima is a festival that celebrates the moon’s divine attributes while embodying spiritual healing, prosperity, and blessings for devotees.