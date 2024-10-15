Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, And Significance Of Ashwina Purnima

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima or Ashwina Purnima, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated in the autumn season. It marks the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin (September-October), symbolizing the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the harvest season. The festival holds immense cultural, religious, and spiritual importance, as it is believed to be a night when the moon showers its healing nectar upon the earth. Sharad Purnima in 2024 will be observed with devotion and festivity.

Date and Time of Sharad Purnima 2024

According to drik panchang,

Date: October 17, 2024 (Thursday)

Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Period) Starts: October 16, 2024, at 08:40 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: October 17, 2024, at 4:55 PM

This full moon night is considered special as the moon is said to be at its brightest and closest to the Earth during Sharad Purnima. Many people stay awake throughout the night, soaking in the moonlight, which is believed to have medicinal properties.

Rituals of Sharad Purnima

Offering Kheer (Rice Pudding)

A central ritual during Sharad Purnima is the preparation of kheer, a sweet dish made of milk and rice. The kheer is traditionally kept outside under the moonlight overnight, as it is believed that the moon’s rays bless the dish with divine properties. The next day, this kheer is distributed as prasad (holy offering) among family members and friends.

Fasting and Worship

Devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi roams the Earth, blessing those who stay awake and perform the Kojagiri rituals. Many women fast for the prosperity of their families and offer prayers for their well-being.

Staying Awake All Night

According to tradition, staying awake on Sharad Purnima is auspicious. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes where people are awake, blessing them with wealth and prosperity. Families often gather for devotional songs, storytelling, and community prayers to celebrate the night.

Moonlight Bath and Healing Rituals

Some devotees believe that bathing in the moonlight on Sharad Purnima can heal various ailments. The moon is considered to possess healing powers, and spending time in the cool moonlight is seen as a way to balance the body’s energies. Special prayers for health and long life are offered.

Raasa Lila in Vrindavan

Sharad Purnima is particularly special in the Braj region, where it is believed that Lord Krishna performed the divine Raasa Lila (a dance with the Gopis). Devotees in Vrindavan and Mathura recreate the Raasa Lila through dance dramas and processions to honor the bond between Krishna and his devotees.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

End of the Monsoon and Beginning of the Harvest Season

Sharad Purnima marks the end of the monsoon season and is considered the beginning of the harvest season. Farmers pray for a good yield and prosperity for their families.

Symbolism of Prosperity

The festival is deeply linked with wealth and prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth, blesses devotees who stay awake and offer prayers on this night. The term "Kojagiri" comes from the phrase "Ko Jagarti," meaning "Who is awake?" It reflects the belief that Goddess Lakshmi grants wealth to those who remain awake and invoke her blessings.

Spiritual Healing

Sharad Purnima is also celebrated for its spiritual and health benefits. The moonlight on this night is believed to have special healing powers, and consuming food like kheer that has been exposed to the moonlight is thought to enhance health and vitality.

Connection to Lord Krishna

In Vrindavan and Mathura, Sharad Purnima is linked with the divine love story of Lord Krishna and Radha, particularly the night of Raasa Lila. Devotees believe that Krishna performed this divine dance under the full moon, making it a sacred event for Vaishnavites.

Why Bengalis Celebrate Lokhi Pujo on Kojagiri Purnima?

Bengalis perform Lokhi Pujo (Lakshmi Puja) on Kojagiri Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, to worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. This day holds special significance as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of devotees who remain awake throughout the night and offer prayers, bestowing them with blessings of abundance. The tradition reflects the Bengali community's deep-rooted belief in welcoming prosperity into their homes at the onset of the harvest season, symbolizing the hope for wealth, health, and happiness for the year ahead.

Sharad Purnima is a celebration of nature, divine blessings, and prosperity. It brings families together in devotion, strengthens bonds, and fosters a sense of gratitude for the blessings received from the Earth and the divine. The festival’s rituals and traditions highlight the importance of worship, fasting, and spiritual reflection, making Sharad Purnima a festival of deep cultural and religious significance for Hindus. As we prepare to celebrate Sharad Purnima in 2024, the night promises to be filled with the beauty of the moonlit sky, the sweetness of kheer, and the grace of Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

