shravan 2019

Shravan 2019: Today is first Somwar of the holy month — Here's what you need to know

Today is the first Somwar (Monday) of the highly auspicious Shravan month.

Shravan 2019: Today is first Somwar of the holy month — Here&#039;s what you need to know
Photo courtesy: Pixabay (Image used for representational purpose)

New Delhi: Today is a very special day for all the devotees of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar followed by the people in the northern part of India, today is the first Somwar (Monday) of the highly auspicious Shravan month. In the month of Shravan, devotees observe fast, take part in charitable activities and remain devoted to the divine.

Many people seek blessings of the lord by visiting a temple. A lot of devotees across North India keep fast during the Shravan Somvar. 

If you wish to make this Somwar special, then you may do the following:

After taking bath, visit a Shiva temple to offer water/milk and Bilva leaves to the Linga. If you don’t have a temple nearby, offer water or milk to the deity in your house. But visiting a temple would be recommended.

Chant the Shiva Moola Mantra which is, "Om Namah Shivaya" The meaning of this mantra is: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness. 

Besides chanting the Shiva Moola mantra, you can also chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and the Rudra Gayatri Mantra. 

Offer food to the poor and the needy and aspire to lead a simple life like Shiva.

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy first Shravan Somwar!

shravan 2019Shravan somwar vratShravan somvar vratLord Shivasaawan 2019
