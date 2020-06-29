Shravan 2020: Check out the important dates in July, August dedicated to Lord Shiva

New Delhi: The Hindu month of Shravan, which falls in July-August according to the Gregorian calendar is extremely auspicious. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This month is all about prayers, devotion and fasting. Devotees across the country celebrate this month by offering their prayers to Lord Shiva.

Interestingly, the Northern and Southern states in India celebrate this month on different dates. In North India, people follow the Purnimant (full moon) calendar while in South India, the dates are as per Amavasyanta (no moon).

Mondays specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan month.

Here are the important dates dedicated to Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan, which this year begins on July 6.

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2020 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are as follows:

July 6 - First Day of Shravan 2020 (First Monday)

July 13 - Second Monday

July 20 - Third Monday

July 27 - Fourth Monday

August 3 - Last day of Shravan

Meanwhile, here are the significant dates in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu:

July 21 (Tuesday) - First day of Shravan 2020

July 27 - First Monday

August 3 - Second Monday

August 10 - Third Monday

August 17 - Fourth Monday

August 19 - Last day of Shravan