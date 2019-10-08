Shubho Bijoya 2019: Here's how Bengalis celebrate it

New Delhi: There's never a dull day for Bengalis, not even when the 5-day-long Durga Pujo comes to an end. While the final day of the Puja is a bittersweet experience for every Bengali as that marks the year-long wait for goddess Durga to descend on earth again, the tenth day or the day of Bijoya Dashami brings some respite.

It is believed that Maa Durga returns to her abode with her children on the day of Bijoya Dashami. Women throng the pandals dressed in red and white saree to give the best possible send-off to their beloved deity. Married women play with sindoor or vermillion and also offer sweet to Maa Durga's idol. This final ritual is called sindoor khela which takes place right before the goddess's idol is taken for immersion.

The period of 'Bijoya' or victory begins right after the immersion of Durga's idol. People greet each other by saying 'Shubho Bijoya'. They touch the feet of their elders to seek blessings and elders treat them in return with choicest Bengali 'mishti' and other drool-worthy delicacies.

During the period of Bijoya, which goes on till Diwali, people visit their relatives and friends to wish them 'Shubho Bijoya' and exchange gifts.

Some Bengali communities across India also organise suppers on Bijoya Dashami which is also known as 'Bijoya Sammilani'. People catch-up over sumptuous dinner which comprises of the traditional Bengali food ranging from Kosha Mangsho(Mutton)-Luchi to Dab Chingri (Prawn) and rice.

As the nation gears up to bid adieu to Durga Ma and set Raavan to flames, here's wishing everyone- Shubho Bijoya!