Singh Sankranti 2024: Key Changes For Leo Moon Signs Starting August 16 And What Others Should Do

On August 16, at 7:54 PM, the Sun will transition from Cancer to Leo, marking Singh Sankranti. With the Sun entering its sign, those with Leo Moon signs will experience increased strength and vitality for a month. It is believed that performing Shraddh (ancestor worship) on Singh Sankranti provides long-lasting satisfaction to the ancestors. According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, individuals of other signs should worship the Sun and offer water and flowers to it at sunrise for a month. Reciting Surya Namaskar and Sun mantras will yield special benefits. On this day, worship the Sun and perform Tarpan (ritual offering) for the ancestors.

Following this, make donations of food, clothing, fruits, etc. You can also strengthen the Sun by donating wheat, red clothes, red sandalwood, copper, jaggery, and ghee.

He mentioned that Singh Sankranti is also associated with Lord Vishnu’s avatar Narasimha, who vanquished the demon Hiranyakashyap on this day. Therefore, worship of Lord Vishnu, the Sun God, and Lord Narasimha is performed on this festival. Bathing and donating during the Mahapunya Kaal (auspicious period) on Singh Sankranti is highly recommended. The Mahapunya Kaal will be from 4:46 PM to 7:00 PM.

Benefits for Leo Moon Sign Individuals

- After Singh Sankranti, and Leo Moon sign individuals are likely to experience success in their careers, especially if they work in leadership or management roles.

- There is a possibility of increased income from new sources or gains from investments.

- If they have been struggling with health issues, there is a chance of improvement after Singh Sankranti.

- Relationships with partners or close friends are likely to improve.

- Post Singh Sankranti, Leo Moon sign individuals are expected to experience a boost in confidence, aiding them in achieving their goals.

- There is a likelihood of new opportunities that will help them advance in life.

The information in this article is general information and common beliefs. Zee News does not confirm this/endorse this.