Singles' Day 2022: Date, history and importance

Falling on November 11 every year, Singles' Day holds significance as the date 11/11 represents four ones, or four singles, standing together. The name literally translates as "single sticks holiday." Started as a sort of anti-Valentine's Day, this all began when four single male students of China's Nanjing University's Mingcaowuzhu dorm discussed how they could break away from the monotony of having no significant other and celebrate their singleness.

They noticed the resemblance of themselves in the way the date is written 11/11 - as four bare sticks, which is Chinese slang for a single man who does not add 'branches' to the family tree. All four of them reportedly agreed that November 11 would be a day of events and celebrations in honour of being single and named it 'Bachelors' day'.

Soon, these activities spread through the university and eventually to other universities, appealing to both men and women — and came to the name change. Started as a response to couple-centric festivals and celebrating singleness, Singles' Day now serves as an occasion for single people to meet, with parties and other social gatherings organized.

This day got such hype in the first decade of the 21st century when Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba offered deeply discounted merchandise on its platform for 24 hours, starting at midnight on November 11, 2009, thus, adding one more reason to celebrate the day.