Sip N' Chill: Your Go-To Summer Cocktail Guide- Recipe Inside

As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.

Chandon State of Mind

A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China

Ingredients

- Chandon Brut - 150 ml

- Lychee Juice - 30 ml

- Ginger Syrup - 7 ml

- Lime Juice - 5 ml

- Orange Blossom Water - a spray

- Orange Peel Twist - for garnish

- Fresh Basil - for garnish

- Edible Flower - for garnish

Method

- Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.

- Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut

Skyvory

Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower

Ingredients

- Chandon Brut - 150 ml

- Grapefruit Juice - 10 ml

- Orange Juice - 15 ml

- Elderflower Syrup - 5 ml

- Grapefruit Slice - for garnish

- Rosemary Sprig - for garnish

Method

- Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.

- Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.

Chandon Tropical Vibe

A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime

Ingredients

- Chandon Brut - 150 ml

- Pineapple Juice - 20 ml

- Passion Fruit syrup - 7 ml

- Kaffir Lime Leaf - 1 leaf

- Lime juice - 5 ml

- Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) - for garnish

- Kaffir Lime - for garnish

Method

Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit Syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.

Starburst

A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner

Ingredients

- Chandon Rose - 150 ml

- Cranberry Juice - 30 ml

- Triple Sec Syrup Monin - 5 ml

- Lime Juice - 5 ml

- Edible Gold Dust - a pinch

- Orange Peel Zest & Berries - for garnish

- Baby's Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary - for garnish

Method

Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, and lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose