Sip N' Chill: Your Go-To Summer Cocktail Guide- Recipe Inside
This summer, cocktails are the perfect way to beat the heat and enjoy a refreshing summer drink. Here are exotic recipes you can try this season.
As cocktail culture continues to grow worldwide, Chandon India introduces a new world of possibilities with its Brut and Rose offerings. Each cocktail has a unique story and flavour profile that is sure to delight and surprise your taste buds. Join us in raising a toast to the diversity and creativity of the cocktail world.
Chandon State of Mind
A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China
Ingredients
- Chandon Brut - 150 ml
- Lychee Juice - 30 ml
- Ginger Syrup - 7 ml
- Lime Juice - 5 ml
- Orange Blossom Water - a spray
- Orange Peel Twist - for garnish
- Fresh Basil - for garnish
- Edible Flower - for garnish
Method
- Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.
- Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut
Skyvory
Transport straight to Australia with a Zesty & Citrusy Chandon Spritzer. A mix of Chandon Brut, Grapefruit, Orange, and Elderflower
Ingredients
- Chandon Brut - 150 ml
- Grapefruit Juice - 10 ml
- Orange Juice - 15 ml
- Elderflower Syrup - 5 ml
- Grapefruit Slice - for garnish
- Rosemary Sprig - for garnish
Method
- Stir together over ice grapefruit juice, orange juice and elderflower syrup.
- Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass and top up with Chandon Brut.
Chandon Tropical Vibe
A Tropical Brazilian sun- Kissed mix of Chandon Brut, Pineapple, Passionfruit and Kaffir Lime
Ingredients
- Chandon Brut - 150 ml
- Pineapple Juice - 20 ml
- Passion Fruit syrup - 7 ml
- Kaffir Lime Leaf - 1 leaf
- Lime juice - 5 ml
- Thin Slice of Pineapple Hive (lengthwise) - for garnish
- Kaffir Lime - for garnish
Method
Chill over ice Pineapple juice, Passion Fruit Syrup, Lime & Kaffir lime and pour into the Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with Chandon Brut.
Starburst
A Fruity and Berry-Delicious mix of Chandon Rose, Cranberry, Triple Sec and Gold Dust reminisces fond memories of a California sundowner
Ingredients
- Chandon Rose - 150 ml
- Cranberry Juice - 30 ml
- Triple Sec Syrup Monin - 5 ml
- Lime Juice - 5 ml
- Edible Gold Dust - a pinch
- Orange Peel Zest & Berries - for garnish
- Baby's Breath Flower or Fresh Rosemary - for garnish
Method
Chill over ice, cranberry, triple sec, and lime. Pour ingredients into a chilled Champagne flute and top up with chilled Chandon Rose
