Solar Eclipse 2019: Here are the dos and don'ts

New Delhi: This year's last solar eclipse will take place on December 26, a day after Christmas. It is an annular solar eclipse and will be visible in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Southern India, and parts of Indonesia.

The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

According to timeanddate.com, an annular solar eclipse happens when Moon covers the Sun's center, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon.

Reportedly, in most parts of Asia, North/East Africa, and North/West Australia, the partial eclipse will be visible.

During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which most follow.

Dos

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Also, Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the Grahan. Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse is over and change to new clothes. Chanting of mantras dedicated to sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Don'ts

Chanting of mantras, such as the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

Take note: An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder to watch the eclipse.