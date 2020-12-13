Solar eclipse 2020: Check date, India timings and importance of last Surya Grahan of 2020

The last solar eclipse of 2020 is set to occur on December 14 (Monday). The solar eclipse will last in India for around five hours and it will start at 07:03 in the evening. The solar eclipse is scheduled to end at 12:23 pm.

It may be recalled that the first solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on June 21. There is a common belief that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible

The last solar eclipse of 2020 on December 14 will be visible in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. In Chile and some parts of Argentina, the solar eclipse will be visible in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

It is to be noted that snce in India, the solar eclipse will not occur during day time it will not be visible to us.

The best cities to view the partial solar eclipse from would be Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), and Asuncion (Paraguay).

Significance of solar eclipse

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during the solar eclipse. Many people do not use a sharp object during the eclipse. Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. The timings of solar eclipse is considered inauspicious by many and this is one of the main reasons why people do not do anything important during this time.