Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

New Delhi: Come June 21, and the world will witness its second solar eclipse of the year. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. This one is going to be an annular eclipse.

The Annular solar eclipse forms a ring of fire but is different from a total eclipse. It will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, and China.

From India, annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of the northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 am

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02:17 am

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04:01 am

(as per timeanddate.com)

In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 98.6%. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 percent in Delhi, 80 percent in Guwahati, 78 percent in Patna, 75 percent in Silchar, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37 percent in Bangalore, 34 percent in Chennai, 28 percent in Port Blair etc.

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse will occur when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun so that it cannot cover up the latter completely. As a result, a ring of the Sun’s disk remains visible around the Moon.

Check out the Table showing phases of the eclipse in various cities of the country:

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST) Annular

phase

Begins

(IST) Greatest

Eclipse

(IST) Magni-

tude Max-imum.

Obscu-ration Annular

phase

Ends

(IST) Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST) Dura-tion

of

Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Agartala 10 56.0 - - 12 45.1 0.771 71.1% - - 14 23.6 3 28 Ahmedabad 10 04.0 - - 11 42.2 0.823 77.4% - - 13 32.2 3 28 Aizawl 11 00.9 - - 12 49.8 0.770 70.9% - - 14 26.7 3 26 Allahabad 10 27.6 - - 12 13.6 0.831 78.4% - - 14 00.6 3 33 Amritsar 10 20.0 - - 11 57.7 0.935 91.5% - - 13 41.6 3 22 Bangalore 10 13.2 - - 11 47.6 0.473 36.5% - - 13 31.5 3 18 Bhagalpur 10 42.4 - - 12 30.9 0.811 76.0% - - 14 13.8 3 31 Bhopal 10 14.7 - - 11 57.4 0.789 73.2% - - 13 47.0 3 32 Bhubaneswar 10 38.3 - - 12 26.1 0.655 57.0% - - 14 09.7 3 31 *Chamoli 10 27.1 12 08.7 12 09.1 0.997 98.6% 12 09.4 13 53.7 3 27 Chandigarh 10 24.4 - - 12 04.5 0.965 95.4% - - 13 48.7 3 24 Chennai 10 22.0 - - 11 58.5 0.453 34.4% - - 13 40.8 3 19 Cochin 10 11.0 - - 11 38.9 0.396 28.4% - - 13 17.7 3 07 Cooch Behar 10 50.5 - - 12 39.0 0.846 80.3% - - 14 19.2 3 29 Darjeeling 10 47.2 - - 12 35.2 0.868 83.1% - - 14 16.3 3 29 *Dehradun 10 24.2 12 05.0 12 05.3 0.996 98.6% 12 05.6 13 50.4 3 26 Delhi 10 20.1 - - 12 01.6 0.952 93.7% - - 13 48.4 3 28 Dibrugarh 11 07.9 - - 12 54.7 0.896 86.5% - - 14 29.1 3 21 Dwarka 9 56.6 - - 11 31.1 0.840 79.5% - - 13 20.1 3 24 Gandhinagar 10 04.3 - - 11 42.6 0.827 77.9% - - 13 32.6 3 28 Gangtok 10 48.3 - - 12 36.2 0.877 84.2% - - 14 17.0 3 28 Gaya 10 36.2 - - 12 24.2 0.799 74.4% - - 14 08.9 3 33 Guwahati 10 57.0 - - 12 45.5 0.842 79.8% - - 14 23.6 3 27 Haridwar 10 24.9 - - 12 06.0 0.990 98.6% - - 13 50.8 3 26 Hazaribagh 10 37.2 - - 12 25.4 0.774 71.4% - - 14 09.9 3 33 Hyderabad 10 15.0 - - 11 55.8 0.602 50.8% - - 13 43.9 3 29 Imphal 11 04.6 - - 12 53.0 0.804 75.0% - - 14 28.7 3 24 Itanagar 11 03.5 - - 12 51.1 0.879 84.4% - - 14 26.9 3 23 Jaipur 10 14.8 - - 11 55.8 0.908 88.1% - - 13 44.2 3 29 Jalandhar 10 22.7 - - 12 01.0 0.931 91.0% - - 13 44.5 3 22 Jammu 10 21.7 - - 11 58.5 0.904 87.5% - - 13 41.2 3 20 *Joshimath 10 27.8 12 09.5 12 09.8 0.997 98.6% 12 10.2 13 54.3 3 27 Kannur 10 06.7 - - 11 37.5 0.461 35.2% - - 13 20.4 3 14 Kanyakumari 10 17.7 - - 11 41.9 0.329 21.9% - - 13 15.3 2 58 Kavalur 10 19.2 - - 11 55.1 0.458 34.9% - - 13 37.9 3 19 Kavaratti 10 00.3 - - 11 28.0 0.460 35.1% - - 13 09.7 3 09

‘ - - ‘ indicates annular phase of eclipse is not visible corresponding to the places where only partial eclipse occurs

‘*’ Places where annular phase of eclipse occurs

Places Partial

Eclipse

Begins

(IST) Annular

phase

Begins

(IST) Greatest

Eclipse

(IST) Magni-

tude Max-imum.

Obscu-ration Annular

phase

Ends

(IST) Partial

Eclipse

Ends

(IST) Dura-tion

of

Eclipse h m h m h m h m h m h m Kohima 11 05.3 - - 12 53.3 0.835 78.9% - - 14 28.8 3 23 Kolkata 10 46.4 - - 12 35.5 0.725 65.5% - - 14 17.0 3 31 Kozikode 10 08.4 - - 11 38.5 0.439 32.9% - - 13 20.2 3 12 *Kurukshetra 10 21.3 12 01.4 12 01.8 0.997 98.6% 12 02.1 13 47.4 3 26 Lucknow 10 26.8 - - 12 11.8 0.879 84.4% - - 13 58.5 3 32 Madurai 10 17.6 - - 11 46.5 0.377 26.6% - - 13 24.3 3 07 Mangalore 10 04.9 - - 11 37.1 0.498 39.1% - - 13 21.8 3 17 Mount Abu 10 05.9 - - 11 44.3 0.868 83.0% - - 13 33.8 3 28 Mumbai 10 00.9 - - 11 37.5 0.697 62.1% - - 13 27.5 3 27 Mysore 10 10.7 - - 11 43.4 0.461 35.2% - - 13 26.5 3 16 Nagpur 10 17.9 - - 12 01.6 0.711 63.7% - - 13 50.7 3 33 Nasik 10 03.8 - - 11 42.0 0.720 64.8% - - 13 32.3 3 29 Panaji 10 03.3 - - 11 38.8 0.589 49.3% - - 13 26.9 3 24 Patna 10 37.1 - - 12 24.9 0.825 77.7% - - 14 09.3 3 32 Pondicherry 10 21.7 - - 11 56.0 0.423 31.2% - - 13 36.7 3 15 Port Blair 11 15.6 - - 12 53.4 0.393 28.1% - - 14 18.8 3 03 Pune 10 03.0 - - 11 40.5 0.675 59.5% - - 13 30.3 3 27 Puri 10 38.3 - - 12 26.0 0.641 55.4% - - 14 09.3 3 31 Raipur 10 25.1 - - 12 10.9 0.699 62.3% - - 13 58.4 3 33 Rajkot 9 59.6 - - 11 35.8 0.819 77.0% - - 13 25.5 3 26 Ranchi 10 36.8 - - 12 25.0 0.753 68.8% - - 14 09.6 3 33 Sambalpur 10 32.2 - - 12 19.6 0.697 62.1% - - 14 05.3 3 33 Shillong 10 58.0 - - 12 46.6 0.826 77.8% - - 14 24.5 3 27 Shimla 10 23.5 - - 12 03.4 0.967 95.6% - - 13 47.9 3 24 Silchar 11 01.0 - - 12 49.7 0.803 74.9% - - 14 26.6 3 26 Siliguri 10 47.3 - - 12 35.5 0.856 81.6% - - 14 16.7 3 29 *Sirsa 10 16.9 11 55.9 11 56.1 0.996 98.6% 11 56.6 13 42.3 3 25 Srinagar 10 24.2 - - 11 59.7 0.861 82.2% - - 13 40.6 3 16 *Suratgarh 10 14.5 11 52.5 11 52.9 0.998 98.6% 11 53.3 13 39.2 3 25 Thiruvanantapuram 10 15.1 - - 11 40.0 0.346 23.5% - - 13 14.9 3 00 Udaipur 10 07.8 - - 11 47.2 0.858 81.8% - - 13 36.8 3 29 Ujjain 10 10.9 - - 11 52.1 0.798 74.3% - - 13 42.2 3 31 Vadodara 10 04.6 - - 11 43.2 0.795 73.9% - - 13 33.5 3 29 Varanasi 10 31.0 - - 12 17.8 0.821 77.2% - - 14 04.0 3 33

Places Annular

phase

Begins

(IST) Greatest

Eclipse

(IST) Max-imum.

Obscu-ration Annular

phase

Ends

(IST) Duration of Annularity h m h m h m m s Chamoli 12 08.7 12 09.1 98.6% 12 09.4 0 38 Dehradun 12 05.0 12 05.3 98.6% 12 05.6 0 31 Joshimath 12 09.5 12 09.8 98.6% 12 10.2 0 39 Kurukshetra 12 01.4 12 01.8 98.6% 12 02.1 0 39 Sirsa 11 55.9 11 56.1 98.6% 11 56.4 0 36 Suratgarh 11 52.5 11 52.9 98.6% 11 53.3 0 45

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. The safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of Sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope.