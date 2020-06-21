Solar Eclipse 2020: Visibility, Check timings in major cities, do’s and don’ts – know everything about Surya Grahan here

New Delhi: The first solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on Sunday (June 21). It is going to be an annular eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three objects are aligned. However, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.
The solar eclipse will be visible in India, Pakistan, Africa and China. For us, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will witness it as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.
The duration of solar eclipse in India will be of approximately six hours. The first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 9.15 am and at 12.10 pm, the maximum eclipse takes place. The solar eclipse will end at 15:04 pm.
Surya Grahan timings in India:
First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 09:15:58
First location to see the full eclipse begin - 10:17:45
Maximum Eclipse - 12:10:04
Last location to see the full eclipse end - 14:02:17
Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 15:04:01
(Courtesy: timeanddate.com)
Here’s a list showing phases of the eclipse in various Indian cities:
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Agartala
|10 56.0
|- -
|12 45.1
|0.771
|71.1%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 28
|Ahmedabad
|10 04.0
|- -
|11 42.2
|0.823
|77.4%
|- -
|13 32.2
|3 28
|Aizawl
|11 00.9
|- -
|12 49.8
|0.770
|70.9%
|- -
|14 26.7
|3 26
|Allahabad
|10 27.6
|- -
|12 13.6
|0.831
|78.4%
|- -
|14 00.6
|3 33
|Amritsar
|10 20.0
|- -
|11 57.7
|0.935
|91.5%
|- -
|13 41.6
|3 22
|Bangalore
|10 13.2
|- -
|11 47.6
|0.473
|36.5%
|- -
|13 31.5
|3 18
|Bhagalpur
|10 42.4
|- -
|12 30.9
|0.811
|76.0%
|- -
|14 13.8
|3 31
|Bhopal
|10 14.7
|- -
|11 57.4
|0.789
|73.2%
|- -
|13 47.0
|3 32
|Bhubaneswar
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.1
|0.655
|57.0%
|- -
|14 09.7
|3 31
|*Chamoli
|10 27.1
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|13 53.7
|3 27
|Chandigarh
|10 24.4
|- -
|12 04.5
|0.965
|95.4%
|- -
|13 48.7
|3 24
|Chennai
|10 22.0
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.453
|34.4%
|- -
|13 40.8
|3 19
|Cochin
|10 11.0
|- -
|11 38.9
|0.396
|28.4%
|- -
|13 17.7
|3 07
|Cooch Behar
|10 50.5
|- -
|12 39.0
|0.846
|80.3%
|- -
|14 19.2
|3 29
|Darjeeling
|10 47.2
|- -
|12 35.2
|0.868
|83.1%
|- -
|14 16.3
|3 29
|*Dehradun
|10 24.2
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|0.996
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|13 50.4
|3 26
|Delhi
|10 20.1
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.952
|93.7%
|- -
|13 48.4
|3 28
|Dibrugarh
|11 07.9
|- -
|12 54.7
|0.896
|86.5%
|- -
|14 29.1
|3 21
|Dwarka
|9 56.6
|- -
|11 31.1
|0.840
|79.5%
|- -
|13 20.1
|3 24
|Gandhinagar
|10 04.3
|- -
|11 42.6
|0.827
|77.9%
|- -
|13 32.6
|3 28
|Gangtok
|10 48.3
|- -
|12 36.2
|0.877
|84.2%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 28
|Gaya
|10 36.2
|- -
|12 24.2
|0.799
|74.4%
|- -
|14 08.9
|3 33
|Guwahati
|10 57.0
|- -
|12 45.5
|0.842
|79.8%
|- -
|14 23.6
|3 27
|Haridwar
|10 24.9
|- -
|12 06.0
|0.990
|98.6%
|- -
|13 50.8
|3 26
|Hazaribagh
|10 37.2
|- -
|12 25.4
|0.774
|71.4%
|- -
|14 09.9
|3 33
|Hyderabad
|10 15.0
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.602
|50.8%
|- -
|13 43.9
|3 29
|Imphal
|11 04.6
|- -
|12 53.0
|0.804
|75.0%
|- -
|14 28.7
|3 24
|Itanagar
|11 03.5
|- -
|12 51.1
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|14 26.9
|3 23
|Jaipur
|10 14.8
|- -
|11 55.8
|0.908
|88.1%
|- -
|13 44.2
|3 29
|Jalandhar
|10 22.7
|- -
|12 01.0
|0.931
|91.0%
|- -
|13 44.5
|3 22
|Jammu
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 58.5
|0.904
|87.5%
|- -
|13 41.2
|3 20
|*Joshimath
|10 27.8
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|13 54.3
|3 27
|Kannur
|10 06.7
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 20.4
|3 14
|Kanyakumari
|10 17.7
|- -
|11 41.9
|0.329
|21.9%
|- -
|13 15.3
|2 58
|Kavalur
|10 19.2
|- -
|11 55.1
|0.458
|34.9%
|- -
|13 37.9
|3 19
|Kavaratti
|10 00.3
|- -
|11 28.0
|0.460
|35.1%
|- -
|13 09.7
|3 09
‘ - - ‘ indicates annular phase of eclipse is not visible corresponding to the places where only partial eclipse occurs
‘*’ Places where annular phase of eclipse occurs
|Places
|Partial
Eclipse
Begins
(IST)
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Magni-
tude
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Partial
Eclipse
Ends
(IST)
|Dura-tion
of
Eclipse
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|h m
|Kohima
|11 05.3
|- -
|12 53.3
|0.835
|78.9%
|- -
|14 28.8
|3 23
|Kolkata
|10 46.4
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.725
|65.5%
|- -
|14 17.0
|3 31
|Kozikode
|10 08.4
|- -
|11 38.5
|0.439
|32.9%
|- -
|13 20.2
|3 12
|*Kurukshetra
|10 21.3
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|0.997
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|13 47.4
|3 26
|Lucknow
|10 26.8
|- -
|12 11.8
|0.879
|84.4%
|- -
|13 58.5
|3 32
|Madurai
|10 17.6
|- -
|11 46.5
|0.377
|26.6%
|- -
|13 24.3
|3 07
|Mangalore
|10 04.9
|- -
|11 37.1
|0.498
|39.1%
|- -
|13 21.8
|3 17
|Mount Abu
|10 05.9
|- -
|11 44.3
|0.868
|83.0%
|- -
|13 33.8
|3 28
|Mumbai
|10 00.9
|- -
|11 37.5
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|13 27.5
|3 27
|Mysore
|10 10.7
|- -
|11 43.4
|0.461
|35.2%
|- -
|13 26.5
|3 16
|Nagpur
|10 17.9
|- -
|12 01.6
|0.711
|63.7%
|- -
|13 50.7
|3 33
|Nasik
|10 03.8
|- -
|11 42.0
|0.720
|64.8%
|- -
|13 32.3
|3 29
|Panaji
|10 03.3
|- -
|11 38.8
|0.589
|49.3%
|- -
|13 26.9
|3 24
|Patna
|10 37.1
|- -
|12 24.9
|0.825
|77.7%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 32
|Pondicherry
|10 21.7
|- -
|11 56.0
|0.423
|31.2%
|- -
|13 36.7
|3 15
|Port Blair
|11 15.6
|- -
|12 53.4
|0.393
|28.1%
|- -
|14 18.8
|3 03
|Pune
|10 03.0
|- -
|11 40.5
|0.675
|59.5%
|- -
|13 30.3
|3 27
|Puri
|10 38.3
|- -
|12 26.0
|0.641
|55.4%
|- -
|14 09.3
|3 31
|Raipur
|10 25.1
|- -
|12 10.9
|0.699
|62.3%
|- -
|13 58.4
|3 33
|Rajkot
|9 59.6
|- -
|11 35.8
|0.819
|77.0%
|- -
|13 25.5
|3 26
|Ranchi
|10 36.8
|- -
|12 25.0
|0.753
|68.8%
|- -
|14 09.6
|3 33
|Sambalpur
|10 32.2
|- -
|12 19.6
|0.697
|62.1%
|- -
|14 05.3
|3 33
|Shillong
|10 58.0
|- -
|12 46.6
|0.826
|77.8%
|- -
|14 24.5
|3 27
|Shimla
|10 23.5
|- -
|12 03.4
|0.967
|95.6%
|- -
|13 47.9
|3 24
|Silchar
|11 01.0
|- -
|12 49.7
|0.803
|74.9%
|- -
|14 26.6
|3 26
|Siliguri
|10 47.3
|- -
|12 35.5
|0.856
|81.6%
|- -
|14 16.7
|3 29
|*Sirsa
|10 16.9
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|0.996
|98.6%
|11 56.6
|13 42.3
|3 25
|Srinagar
|10 24.2
|- -
|11 59.7
|0.861
|82.2%
|- -
|13 40.6
|3 16
|*Suratgarh
|10 14.5
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|0.998
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|13 39.2
|3 25
|Thiruvanantapuram
|10 15.1
|- -
|11 40.0
|0.346
|23.5%
|- -
|13 14.9
|3 00
|Udaipur
|10 07.8
|- -
|11 47.2
|0.858
|81.8%
|- -
|13 36.8
|3 29
|Ujjain
|10 10.9
|- -
|11 52.1
|0.798
|74.3%
|- -
|13 42.2
|3 31
|Vadodara
|10 04.6
|- -
|11 43.2
|0.795
|73.9%
|- -
|13 33.5
|3 29
|Varanasi
|10 31.0
|- -
|12 17.8
|0.821
|77.2%
|- -
|14 04.0
|3 33
‘ - - ‘ indicates annular phase of eclipse is not visible corresponding to the places where only partial eclipse occurs ‘*’ Places where annular phase of eclipse occurs
|Places
|Annular
phase
Begins
(IST)
|Greatest
Eclipse
(IST)
|Max-imum.
Obscu-ration
|Annular
phase
Ends
(IST)
|Duration of Annularity
|h m
|h m
|h m
|m s
|Chamoli
|12 08.7
|12 09.1
|98.6%
|12 09.4
|0 38
|Dehradun
|12 05.0
|12 05.3
|98.6%
|12 05.6
|0 31
|Joshimath
|12 09.5
|12 09.8
|98.6%
|12 10.2
|0 39
|Kurukshetra
|12 01.4
|12 01.8
|98.6%
|12 02.1
|0 39
|Sirsa
|11 55.9
|11 56.1
|98.6%
|11 56.4
|0 36
|Suratgarh
|11 52.5
|11 52.9
|98.6%
|11 53.3
|0 45
During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which one most follow. We have collated them here for you. Read on:
Dos
Stay indoors, avoid consumption of food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Put Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves in eatables and water to prevent the ill-effects of Grahan. Some prefer to take bath after the eclipse. Chanting of mantras dedicated to Sun God is another practice followed by many households in the country.
Pregnant women are especially asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.
Don'ts
It is advised not to cut vegetables during an eclipse. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.
Please note: An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder with the correct filters or films to watch the eclipse. A normal binocular or telescope should not be used.