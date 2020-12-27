Solar eclipse 2021: Check date, India timings and significance of first Surya Grahan of 2021

Solar and Lunar Eclipses are natural phenomena that occur at least twice in a year and four eclipse will be visible in India in 2021. These eclipses will be will be witnessed in different parts of India. Check the date, time and visibility details of lunar and solar eclipses in India in 2021.

Solar Eclipses in 2021

June 10: The first Solar Eclipse of 2021 would take place on June 10, 2021. This solar eclipse can be witnessed from much of Europe, much of Asia, North Africa, West Africa, much of North America, Atlantic and Arctic.

In India, it would start around 1:42 pm IST and conclude at 6:41 pm.



December 4: This will be the last solar eclipse of 2021. The soalr eclipse would be visible in South in Australia, South in Africam South in America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The last solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on December 14 (Monday) and it lasted in India for around five hours. The last solar eclipse 2020 started at 07:03 in the evening in India and will end at 12:23 pm.

There is a common belief that solar eclipse affects our sun signs and astrologers also claim that solar eclipse affect our lives too.

Lunar Eclipses in 2021

May 26: According to astronomers, the lunar eclipse on May 26 will be a total lunar eclipse. It will be visible in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

According to Timeanddate.com, in India the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm and end at 7:19 pm.



November 18-19: This eclipse would be a Partial Lunar Eclipse. It will be visible in much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North Africa, West Africa, North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Arctic.

In India, the eclipse would start at 11:32 am and end at 6:33 pm.