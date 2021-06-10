हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Solar eclipse 2021

Solar Eclipse 2021: First Surya Grahan today, check India timings and when 'ring of fire' will be visible!

When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

Solar Eclipse 2021: First Surya Grahan today, check India timings and when &#039;ring of fire&#039; will be visible!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: The first annular solar eclipse of this year is on June 10. This phase of eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the Sun's image for the skywatcher. 

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), skywatchers across the northern hemisphere will be able to witness the Annular Solar Eclipse

WHAT IS AN ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE?

When the Moon's diameter appears smaller than the Sun's, it blocks most of the Sun's light, making it look like an annulus i.e in the form of a ring. That is why it is called Annular Solar Eclipse. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

SOLAR ECLIPSE INDIA TIMINGS:

According to timeanddate.com, the annular phase of this solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. Also, Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse.

The astronomical event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible until 06:41 PM (IST), as per Timeanddate.com. The duration of the annular ‘ring of fire’ will be around 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

However, much of Europe, most of Asia, North/West Africa, Much of North America, the Atlantic, Arctic will witness a somewhat partial eclipse. 

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

 

