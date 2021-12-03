हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Solar eclipse 2021

Solar Eclipse 2021: Last Surya Grahan of this year on December 4, check India timings, where and how to watch!

When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

Solar Eclipse 2021: Last Surya Grahan of this year on December 4, check India timings, where and how to watch!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The world will witness its last Solar Eclipse of 2021 on December 4. The total solar eclipse on Saturday will be visible from Antarctica. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. 

WILL THE LAST SURYA GRAHAN OF 2021 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

The last Solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2021 will not be visible in India. Parts of southern Africa, including locations in South Africa and Namibia, will see a partial solar eclipse, as per timeanddate.com website. 

WHERE SOLAR ECLIPSE WILL BE VISIBLE?

South in Australia, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2021 TIMINGS:

On Saturday, December 4, the last Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of this year will begin at 10:59 am. The total eclipse will start at 12:30 pm and the maximum eclipse will take place at 1:03 pm. 

The eclipse period will last for 4 hours 8 minutes.

During any type of eclipse, there are a few dos and don'ts which most follow.

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE 2021:

The skywatchers can track total Solar Eclipse from NASA's live broadcast which will show the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica. It will be live-streamed on NASA's YouTube channel.

Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. 

 

