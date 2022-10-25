Solar eclipse 2022 LIVE updates: Year's last surya grahan TODAY; when and where to watch, city-wise timing, impact on zodiacs

Surya Grahan 2022: The world is set to witness the last solar eclipse of 2022 and the partial solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of India. After the festival of lights, Diwali was celebrated on October 24, the surya grahan will be visible today - October 25. People from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa will be able to view the solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. Even if it's for a short while, a solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye. Except for the few states of the northeastern region, most of the states in India will be able to witness this solar eclipse. The ending of the eclipse will be in progress after sunset in India and hence not visible.

Meanwhile, n account of the eclipse, doors of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath temple will remain closed on October 25 on the solar eclipse, said the temple committee. After the eclipse, the pujas will be performed in the evening, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Badrinath temple on Friday.

Solar eclipse 2022: Where to watch the surya grahan

In India, several cities will be able to view the eclipse and this includes the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhopal, among others. Several of these cities will be able to view the eclipse for more than one-and-half hour. However, northeastern places like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island will not be able to view the eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2022: City-wise timings

New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm

Pune: 04:51 pm to 06:06 pm

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Solar eclipse 2022: Effect on zodiac signs

Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, chairman/founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, spoke to us about the dos and don’ts for solar eclipse this year.

Solar eclipse 2022: How it will affect the zodiac signs

Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap says the partial solar eclipse will affect the 12 sun signs in different ways. Here's how:

Aries: Married women and their husbands may be distressed

Taurus: There can be unnecessary tension and anxiety

Gemini: More expenditure and work will get delayed

Cancer: Work will be done successfully

Leo: There will be money gain

Virgo: They may see money loss

Libra: There will be anxiety, chances of an accident

Scorpio: Like Virgos, might experience money loss

Sagittarius: There will be profit, growth

Capricorn: Chances of diseases, fear

Aquarius: There will be concerns about children

Pisces: Enemies can pose a threat, but they might see profits too

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don’ts

Astrologer Shrie Kashyap lists out the dos and don'ts

- Women who are expecting are advised not to go out, as it is believed that it may have adverse effects on the child.

- As per astrology, people should avoid eating at the time of the solar eclipse.

- It is beneficial to perform auspicious acts like bathing, charity, chanting mantras and rituals, meditation, havan etc.

- Never look at the eclipsed sun with bare eyes. If the person wants to observe the partial eclipse, use welded glass to see.

-Taking a bath with hot water at the time of the eclipse and at the end of the eclipse is prohibited. However, for people who are unwell, old or women who are pregnant and for children, there's no prohibition.

- Nails should not be cut.

- During the solar eclipse, worship the Sun god; recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra, and Suryashtak Stotra.

- Cooked food and chopped vegetables get contaminated during the eclipse