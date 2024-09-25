Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Sutak Kaal Significance, And Visibility Details For October 2 Annular Eclipse

The second solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on October 2, which coincides with Sarva Pitru Amavasya (New Moon day of ancestors), just 15 days after the lunar eclipse. This eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse, a fascinating celestial event where the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving a bright "ring of fire" visible around its edges.

Importance of Solar Eclipses in Hinduism

In Hindu astrology, solar eclipses hold great significance. According to astrological beliefs, solar eclipses always occur on Amavasya (New Moon day). The period of the eclipse is considered inauspicious, and it begins with a phase known as Sutak Kaal, which starts 12 hours before the solar eclipse. During this time, various religious activities are paused, and rituals are avoided due to the inauspiciousness of the event.

Date and Timing of the Second Solar Eclipse 2024

The second solar eclipse of 2024 will occur on October 2, right after the lunar eclipse. This eclipse, which falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, will be a significant event from both astronomical and astrological perspectives.

The eclipse will begin at 9:13 PM IST on October 2 and will last until 3:17 AM IST on October 3. This will be an annular solar eclipse, but it will not be visible in India due to its occurrence at night.

Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

No, the solar eclipse on October 2, 2024, will not be visible in India as it takes place during nighttime hours. Consequently, the Sutak Kaal, or the inauspicious period that usually precedes an eclipse, will not be observed in India for this event.

Where Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible?

While India will miss out on this celestial event, other parts of the world, including Argentina, the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic, South America, Peru, and Fiji, will have the opportunity to witness the annular solar eclipse. These regions will experience the famous "ring of fire" effect, where the Moon only covers the Sun’s center, leaving a glowing ring around the edges.

What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun’s disk. As a result, a bright "ring of fire" forms around the edges of the Sun. This unique visual phenomenon happens when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, making it appear smaller than the Sun in the sky.

The solar eclipse on October 2, 2024, is a special astronomical event but will not be visible in India. The Sutak Kaal, typically observed during solar eclipses, will also not be applicable. Those interested in witnessing the eclipse will need to be in regions like South America or the Pacific, where the ring of fire will be prominently visible.