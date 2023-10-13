Solar Eclipse October 2023 Sutak Time India: Surya Grahan Date, Timings, Sutak Kaal And How To Watch

Grahan holds significant importance from both scientific and astrological perspectives. A Surya grahan occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, temporarily blocking the sun's light. This event results in a ring of sunlight around the moon's edge, covering most of the sun's disc. The month of October in 2023 is particularly noteworthy for astronomy enthusiasts, featuring both solar and lunar eclipses within a mere two-week interval.

Solar Eclipse 2023 Date And Time

The Solar Eclipse 2023 is set to take place on October 14, 2023, followed by a lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.

Solar Eclipse Date: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse October 2023 Begins: 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)

Solar Eclipse October 2023 Ends: 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023 (New Delhi)

The Surya Grahan, set to occur on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India. It will, however, be observable in various countries including North America, Canada, British Virgin Islands, Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Barbados, Peru, Uruguay, Antigua, Venezuela, Jamaica, Haiti, Paraguay, Brazil, and Dominica, with its visibility in the USA starting at 9:13 a.m. and concluding at 12:03 p.m.

The term "ring of fire" is associated with Surya Grahan because during this eclipse, the moon's distance from the earth is greater than average, making it appear smaller than the sun. Consequently, only the sun's outer part is visible, creating the appearance of a ring of fire. This phenomenon coincides with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Eclipses inevitably impact individuals, and from a religious standpoint, a Surya Grahan event is not considered auspicious.

Surya Grahan 2023 Sutak Time In India

The Sutak period typically initiates 12 hours prior to a solar eclipse. However, since the solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India, the Sutak period is not deemed applicable according to astrology. Consequently, it can be asserted that there will be no Sutak period during this eclipse. Nevertheless, if one chooses to exercise caution during the eclipse, they may do so as a preventive measure.

The Sutak time will initiate 12 hours before the solar eclipse in 2023 and 9 hours before the lunar eclipse. During Sutak, certain religious practices are restricted, such as touching idols of gods.

The second solar eclipse of 2023 is scheduled for October 14, 2023. This eclipse will commence at 8:34 p.m. on October 14, 2023, and conclude in the early hours at 2:25 a.m. on October 15, 2023, lasting approximately six hours. Notably, this Surya Grahan 2023 will not be visible in India, and as a result, there will be no Sutak period in the country.

Will The October Solar Eclipse Be Visible From India?

The annular solar eclipse of October 14 will not be visible from India. The eclipse will commence at 8:34 a.m. and extend until the early hours of the next day, concluding at 2:25 a.m.

However, it's important to note that in India, Sutak Time is not applicable for this eclipse, given its lack of visibility. Consequently, there will be no Sutak time observed in India for the second solar eclipse of 2023.

Solar Eclipse October 2023: How To Watch Surya Grahan

Directly viewing the Surya Grahan with the naked eye is strongly discouraged, as it can cause harm to your eyes. It is also not advisable to view the sun through devices like cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or any other optical instrument, as it can similarly harm your eyes. During a total solar eclipse, the sun is entirely covered by the moon. Therefore, to view the solar eclipse in 2023 safely, it's essential to use specialized eye protection.

The annular solar eclipse of October 14 will not be visible from India. But from anywhere in the world, skywatchers can witness the annular eclipse online and for free as NASA will live-stream it on its YouTube channel. The website of timeanddate.com also offers a livestream and liveblog experience, with real-time updates and information.

