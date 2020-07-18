Somvati Amavasya Snan 2020 in Haridwar cancelled amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak - Check Date

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the much-revered Somvati Amavasya Snan 2020 has been cancelled. The Uttarakhand police issued a notice urging devotees to not come for the holy bath on July 19 and 20 this year.

Urging everyone to co-operate with the police authorities to fight the deadly pandemic, the notice states people should not travel to Haridwar this time for the holy bath. On July 19 and 20, all the borders of Hardiwar will remain sealed and no one will be allowed. During the auspicious occasion of Sovwati Amavasya, holy bath at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar is strictly prohibited.

If anyone visits Haridwar then he/she will be sent for mandatory institutional quarantine of 14 days. If at all, it is found that rules are not being followed, strict action will be taken against the person guilty.

Somvati Amavasya 2020:

The term 'Amavasya' stands for the new moon as per Hindu calendar. This day holds utmost significance as you can perform several pujas and rituals. When the Amavasya falls on a Monday, then it is called 'Somvati Amavasya'. You can even observe a fast on this day, as very rarely an Amavasya falls on Monday—making this one more special. This year, Somvati Amavasya is on July 20, 2020 - this Monday of Shravan or Sawan month which makes it even more auspicious.

Lord Shiva is worshipped on a Monday, and that makes this Somvati Amavasya dedicated solely to the lord. If you can't take a holy dip in river Ganges on this day, or in any nearby river or pond, you can supplement it by simply taking a bath at home with pure mind and soul —offering your prayers to Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati and Goddess Tulsi.