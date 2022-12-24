Story of Tirupati Balaji: The History of Sri Tirupati Balaji Venkateswara in the Indian scriptures

Venkateswara temple: In the hill town of Tirumala near Tirupati in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, India, stands the famous Vaishnavite temple known as Venkateswara Temple. The temple is devoted to Lord Sri Venkateswara, a Vishnu incarnation who is thought to have come to this site to rescue humanity from the trials and difficulties of the Kali Yuga.

As a result, the place was given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntham, and the regional god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam. Other names for the temple include Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple, and Tirupati Balaji Temple. Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa are just a few of the other names for Lord Venkateswara.

Historical background of Tirupati temple

According to Bhagavad - Gita Bhagavatam's of Tirumala, during the Satya yuga, Hiranyaksha's greedy actions led to a predicament in which the world was drowned to the bottom of the Garbhodaka ocean. The gods then reached Lord Brahma, who was praying to Lord Vishnu. Then, in the shape of Sri Varahadev, Lord Vishnu emerged from Brahma's nose. With His tusks, He killed Hiryanaksha and raised the earth, or "Bhudevi," to a safe place above the Garbhodaka ocean.

Bhudevi, the goddess of the earth, being an expansion of Goddess Laxmi was very much pleased to be reunited with her Lord Varahadev was urged to stay with Bhudevi on this planet earth. In order to fulfil Bhudevi's wish, Sri Varahadev sent Garuda to fly to Vaikuntha and bring one of his favourite mountains here to Earth so that he and Bhudevi could share it. This mountain was brought down, and it is now known as "Tirumala."

There are many other stories associated with the Tirmula temple and Lord Venkateswara.

The temple was reportedly built over several years beginning in 300 AD and has Dravidian architecture. The AnandaNilayam is the name of the Garbagriha (Sanctum Sanctorum). As far as wealth and gifts received, it is the richest temple in the entire globe. Every day, between 50,000 and 100,000 devotees visit the temple (30 to 40 million people annually on average).

