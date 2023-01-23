Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 126th Birth Anniversary: On January 23, in honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas is observed. This year marks the 126th anniversary of Netaji's birth today. Bose was an iconic hero of India's fight for freedom. He was known as Netaji and fought for independence throughout his life, both in India and abroad.

He is famously known as the founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj' and his famous slogans are 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga', 'Jai Hind', and 'Delhi Chalo'.

The government declared Netaji's birthday to be observed as Parakram Diwas in 2021 in honour of the famous freedom fighter's outstanding contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: Early life and history

Prabhavati Dutt Bose and Janakinath Bose welcomed their son, Subhas Chandra Bose, on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. His father held the title of "Rai Bahadur" and was a well-known lawyer in Cuttack. After reading Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna's writings at the age of 16, he was inspired by their teachings.

He joined the Non-Cooperation Movement, which Mahatma Gandhi started and turned into a powerful non-violent movement. Mahatma Gandhi advised him to work with Chittaranjan Das, who later served as his political mentor, during the movement.

The formation and activities of the Azad Hind Fauj, commonly known as the Indian National Army, or INA, were significant developments in the fight for liberation during the Second World War under Netaji's leadership.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Significance

The aim of Parakram Diwas is to instil a sense of patriotism in Indian citizens, especially the younger generation, and to inspire them to act bravely in the face of adversity.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Inspirational quotes

- Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon.

- Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

- One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

- Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.

- It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.

- Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga (Give me blood and I will give you freedom!).

- Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken.

- India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! We shall carve our way through the enemy's ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr's death. And in our last sleep, we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi.

- The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.

- When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.