Holi 2019

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates colourful sand art on Holi, shares pic—See inside

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Holi!

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik never really misses out on creating beautiful sand art creations whether it's for any festival or important event for the country. This time on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the artiste shared a picture of the colourful Holi creation.

He wrote on Twitter: “Namaskar! A very happy, colourful and Joyful holi... #HappyHoli2019.”

The breathtaking sand art creation shows a colourful Krishna-Radha idol faces amid a splash of vibrant hues.

The nation is soaked in the festive fervour of celebrations and social media platforms are flooded with best wishes.

Holi is the victory of good over evil. This year it is celebrated on March 21.

Pattnaik, who hails from Odisha, was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2014. The renowned artiste started creating images on the sand at the age of seven and has designed hundreds of sand art ever since. He was also the brand ambassador of NALCO, India.

In 2016, Pattnaik won the people's choice prize for his sand sculpture titled 'Mahatma Gandhi - World Peace' at the ninth Moscow Sand Sculpture Championship.

