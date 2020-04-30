Sudarsan Pattnaik's heartfelt sand-art tribute to Irrfan Khan will make your eyes moist!

New Delhi: Indian movie industry got a double shocker with the death of two of its most renowned and legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor respectively. While Irrfan died at 53 in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, breathed his last on April 30, Thursday morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital.

The actor par excellence, Irrfan Khan battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. As soon as the unfortunate news of his demise broke online, celebs, fans and well-wishers thronged social media to offer their condolences.

Renowned Bhubaneswar-based sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid a heartfelt sand-art tribute to Irrfan and it will surely make you teary-eyed.

Heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood legend #IrrfanKhan on his untimely demise. My SandArt at Puri beach with message “... not taking a moment to say goodbye “ . #RIP pic.twitter.com/XomsfwOgTm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 29, 2020

".....not taking a moment to say Goodbye" .

Sandy tribute to the legendary Bollywood Actor #IrrfanKhan . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/WqPLCukDAU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 29, 2020

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people have mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief.

Irrfan's last rites were performed at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai on April 29, 2020. His relatives and close ones paid their last respects.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan's powerhouse talent and contribution to cinema remains unmatched and unparalleled. Their death has created a void, leaving behind a cinematic legacy which the generations will witness and re-live through their brilliant masterpieces.

Sad times for Bollywood, indeed!