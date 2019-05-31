Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on World No Tobacco Day is hard-hitting- Watch

New Delhi: Popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik never fails to leave us awe-struck. The artist hails from Odisha and is known for crafting masterpieces out of sand on almost every occasion. He is an avid social media user and often shares his work on Twitter, creating ripples on social media.

Today is World No Tobacco Day and Pattnaik displayed his workmanship via sand yet again.

Check out his Twitter posts here:

Today is #WorldNoTobaccoDay. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message #NoTobacco Save life.

Say #NoTobacco! pic.twitter.com/f8NxgXHAEi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 31, 2019

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year by the World Health Organization (WHO) and global partners. This annual campaign seeks to raise awareness on the harmful effects of usage of tobacco and also discourages its use in any form.

It is no secret that Tobacco is a primary cause of lung cancer and several other respiratory diseases. Various celebs from the film industry have also time and again discouraged the usage of tobacco and encourage their fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.