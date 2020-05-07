Super Flower Moon 2020: Here's how skywatchers can enjoy live streaming, India timings

New Delhi: A supermoon appears in sky when the full moon or new moon coincides with the perigree, coming closer to the earth. If Full Moon occurs in the month of April, it is usually called the Pink Moon and the one in May is called Flower Moon. It is also known by other names like Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon and the Hare Moon respectively.

This year, Super Flower Moon will be visible to skywatchers on May 7. In the Indian context, the day is coinciding with Buddha Purnima, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Buddha. Well, the term Supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle while reading “Strategic Role Of Perigean Spring Tides in Nautical History and Coastal Flooding” published in 1976 by NOAA Hydrologist Fergus Wood.

The Super Flower Moon on May 7, 2020, will be the last Supermoon of this year. However, on June 5, 2020, there will be another Full Moon

NASA tweeted about the live streaming of the event and how you can watch it:

Hey stargazers, Watch for the nearly full Moon tonight: https://t.co/nGPFTsJrbP and check out our monthly skywatching video to take a tour deep into the sky: https://t.co/XZ1legBvZ0 pic.twitter.com/b0qKsNsOp6 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 6, 2020

Are you awake? The flower Moon is officially full at 6:45am ET. Tell us if you see it, so we know that we’re all looking up together: https://t.co/a2G5ESpHSo pic.twitter.com/5YMJAhKyZq — NASA (@NASA) May 7, 2020

Why called Flower Moon?

It is called Flower Moon because most flowers bloom in this season, and to signify the phenomenon, the term is used, as suggests timeanddate.com.

India Timings:

The Super Flower Moon will be visible opposite the Sun at 4:15 IST today in India. And a result, the moon will appear brighter on May 7, 2020.

Happy time for skywatchers!