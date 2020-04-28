Surdas Jayanti 2020: Know the significance of the day and how is it celebrated

New Delhi: Surdas was a 16th-century Hindu devotional poet and singer, poem and songs in praise of Lord Krishna. He is said to have been blind from birth. Surdas Jayanti is celebrated to honour him. It is celebrated on April 28. He is best known for his composition the ‘Sur Sagar’. The composition contains descriptions of Krishna and Radha and the gopis.

The exact birth date of Surdas is not known. Several scholars are of the view he was born between 1478 and 1483. The same is the case with the year of his death. It is considered to be between 1561 and 1584. His exact birthplace is yet to be ascertained. Some say he was born in near Agra or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh while some say he hails from a village near Delhi.

Surdas’ compositions are usually written in Braj Bhasha, one of the two literary dialects of Hindi. It is believed that he took inspiration from the teachings of Vallabha Acharya.

On Surdas Jayanti every year, people worship him, pray to Lord Krishna for prosperity. It is usually celebrated in North India. At several places, recitation and singing sessions are hosted in his honour.

This year, the celebrations will be restricted to homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.