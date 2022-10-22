Surya Grahan 2022 after Diwali: Last solar eclipse of this year, India visibility time, where to watch and what NOT to do at home!

New Delhi: This year's last partial solar eclipse is on October 25, a day after Diwali on October 24th of this month. This Surya Grahan will be visible from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and from the northeast of Africa. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the center of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth. In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most of places.

This is a partial solar eclipse also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

SOLAR ECLIPSE INDIA TIMINGS:

According to the timeanddate.com website, the first location to see the partial eclipse begins at 14:28:21 pm with the Maximum Eclipse at 16:30:16 pm. The last location to see the partial eclipse end at 18:32:11 pm respectively.

The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset. The obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 per cent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values, according to the government release.

PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OR SURYA GRAHAN 2022 WHERE TO WATCH:

The second partial solar eclipse of 2022 is visible from a large part of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia as per timeanddate.com. The site is likely to run a LIVE streaming on YouTube capturing the partial Surya Grahan of this year.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DO'S and DON'TS:

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Also, Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the Grahan. Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse is over and changing into new clothes.

Chanting mantras dedicated to the sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of the eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

(Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.)