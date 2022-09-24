Surya Grahan 2022 date: Next solar eclipse on Diwali, check India timings, dos and don'ts to follow

SURYA GRAHAN 2022: The next partial solar eclipse happens to be on October 22, Tuesday which coincides with one of the major festivals in India - Diwali. This partial Surya Grahan will be visible in Europe, South and West Asia, North and East Africa and the Atlantic.

SURYA GRAHAN INDIA TIMINGS

According to the timeanddate.com website, this partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Delhi. It will begin at 16:29:10 local time when the Moon will begin moving in front of the Sun. The eclipse will be over at 18:26:03.

WHAT IS A PARTIAL ECLIPSE?

A partial solar eclipse is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DO'S and DON'TS:

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the Grahan or eclipse. Also, Darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the Grahan. Many believe in taking a bath after the eclipse is over and changing to new clothes.

Chanting mantras dedicated to the sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra.

Many refrain from drinking water during the time period of eclipse.

Also, the preparation of food or eating is prohibited during the Grahan. Commencing any auspicious task is avoided by many as well.

(Take Note: The eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.)