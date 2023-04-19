Surya Grahan 2023: Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse LIVE Streaming; Date, Timing, Where To Watch

Come April 20 (in some parts of the world, April 19) and the world will see the first solar eclipse of the year. The first eclipse is also going to be a rare one - it's a hybrid solar eclipse where the eclipse will shift from a total solar eclipse to an Annular (ring-shaped) eclipse because the moon's shadow will move across the earth's surface. The hybrid solar eclipse is famously known as the "ring of fire" since a ring is formed when the moon places itself between the Sun and Earth.

Surya Grahan 2023: Different Types of Eclipses

There are several types of eclipses - Total, Annular, Hybrid, and Partial. According to NASA, "In a total eclipse, the Moon entirely blocks the Sun allowing people in the eclipse's path to see the star's corona – outer atmosphere. Total eclipses are the only type where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses. In an annular eclipse, the Moon perfectly lines up with the Sun but is farther away from the surface of Earth and does not fully cover the Sun's face. Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve. In partial eclipses, the Moon is not fully lined up with the Sun, only partially covering its bright face."

Hybrid Solar Eclipse: A Very Rare Phenomenon

According to reports, the last hybrid solar eclipse happened in November 2013, and the next one is due to occur in November 2031. After that, the wait is going to be really long - a hybrid solar eclipse is due only in March 2164 after 2031.

Surya Grahan 2023: When And Where To Watch Solar Eclipse

The Hybrid Solar eclipse will be visible in the South Pacific. The moon's shadow will pass across western Australia, East Timor, and Indonesia starting at 9:36 pm ET (7:06 am Thursday) on April 19 and will end at 2:59 am EDT (12:29 pm) the next day.

The eclipse will not be visible in India. But those in India can watch the eclipse on TimeAndDate.com's live stream on their YouTube channel from 9:30 pm ET on April 19 (7 am IST on April 20). You can also check out live streams on NASA's YouTube channel.

While a part of the solar eclipse will begin in the Indian Ocean, the eclipse won't cross the Indian subcontinent, and hence, won't be visible in India. That is why, the sutak timing is not applicable this time.