Surya Grahan 2023: Year's First Solar Eclipse Soon, Check Date, Dos And Don'ts

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of the Earth, either totally or partially. In 2023, the world is all set to observe two solar eclipses. One in April and another in October. While the first is a hybrid solar eclipse, the second one will be an annular solar eclipse. While eclipses are fascinating, they are completely natural phenomena. But in many traditional cultures - and even today - they are associated with superstitions and omens. Let's check out the two solar eclipses of 2023.

Surya Grahan: Eclipse Date List in 2023

April 20: Solar Eclipse (Hybrid)

October 14, Saturday: Solar Eclipse (Annular)

Surya Grahan: Two Solar Eclipses in 2023

In 2023, the first solar eclipse will occur on April 20 from 7:04 am till 12:29 pm IST. The year will see another solar eclipse in October, on the 14th. While the year's second solar eclipse will be a partial one, the first will be a hybrid one.

What Is A Hybrid Solar Eclipse

When there is a combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs. This is a rare type of eclipse. In this case, some sections of the earth's eclipse path come into the Umbra - the Moon's darkest part of its shadow, creating total solar eclipses. The Sun in a hybrid eclipse, for a few seconds, forms a ring-like shape.

Surya Grahan 2023: First Solar Eclipse Of This Year

The eclipse that will take place on April 20, 2023, will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. The eclipse, however, will not be visible from India. However, Indians can view it through live telecasts from other countries.

Surya Grahan 2023: Second Solar Eclipse Of This Year

On October 14, the second and last solar eclipse of 2023 will occur. But it will not be visible in India. Again, people can watch live telecasts.

Also read: Surya Grahan, Chandra Grahan 2023: When Is First Eclipse Of 2023; Check Date, Timing In India

Solar Eclipse 2023: Dos and Don'ts

Astrologer Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, chairman/founder of All India Institute of Occult Science, spoke to us about the dos and don’ts for solar eclipse:

- Women who are expecting are advised not to go out, as it is believed that it may have adverse effects on the child.

- As per astrology, people should avoid eating at the time of the solar eclipse.

- It is beneficial to perform auspicious acts like bathing, charity, chanting mantras and rituals, meditation, havan etc.

- During the solar eclipse, worship the Sun god; recite Aditya Hridaya Stotra, and Suryashtak Stotra.

- Cooked food and chopped vegetables get contaminated during the eclipse

- Never look at the eclipsed sun with bare eyes. If the person wants to observe the partial eclipse, use welded glass to see.

-Taking a bath with hot water at the time of the eclipse and at the end of the eclipse is prohibited. However, for people who are unwell, old or women who are pregnant and for children, there's no prohibition.

- Nails should not be cut.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)