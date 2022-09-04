Teacher’s Day 2022: 22 Inspirational Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

In India, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's Day to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. The day serves as a reminder of the crucial role that educators play in developing our nation by mentoring and instructing the most talented individuals in it.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary will be celebrated in India. His advocacy for education and contribution to it has been incredible. He was an expert on contemporary religion and philosophy as well as an interpreter of the Upanishads.

He inspired many generations with his accomplishments, honourable views, and behaviours and continues to do so to this day. Here are some of his most motivational remarks.

1. "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

2. “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

3. “True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

4. "A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

5. "Religion is behavior and not mere belief."

6. "The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

7. “Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”

9. “It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

10. “The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."

11. “It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

12. “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”

13. “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”

15. “It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity.”

16. “When we think we know we cease to learn.”

18. “anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava."

19. “The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

22. “The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life”. Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”

