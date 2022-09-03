Teacher’s Day 2022: DIY Gifts & Greetings Cards Ideas

Teacher's Day 2022: Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 to observe the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan- our second president. This day is dedicated to all the teachers who have guided us through life and taught us how to live. One of the most noble careers is teaching, which helps mould young brains and holds them as they figure out how to deal with challenges in life. They educate us on how to live as honourable, good individuals.

Here are a few ideas you can surprise your teachers with:

Personalised quotes

Write a personalised quote or a simple message for your guru who has been a guiding force in your life. Personalising it to the relationship you have with your teacher makes it unique and emotional.

Book-shaped cards

Books are teachers best friend and have always been around for them so making a greeting card in the form of book will make it extra special.

Themed cards

You can personalise a card based on a subject the teacher teaches and surround it to be more fitting to thier life story.

Photo collage

The all time favourite collages can never go wrong because they put across memories from a span of time that is remembered fondly by both teachers and students alike.

DIY flashcards

We've all used flashcards while studying and they have aided our exam nights to an extent where we have performed better of of them. Making a flashcard based greeting card(s) will brign a wide smile on your teacher's face.

Our teachers have lightened our paths to enlightenment which has led us to the growth and development we see and experience today. So emabrace your guru by touching their feet and receving their blessings. Happy Teacher's Day!